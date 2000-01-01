Taxation, technology and trust are key
Guest Column: Rajiv Talreja, Transformational business coach

Over 80 million of India’s skilled workforce today is employed under the MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) segment, be it agriculture or Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES). Just as Google is the search engine of India, similarly, MSMEs are the country’s job engine. While it’s the general election season, it’s okay for the government to seem populist, but they need to keep their focus on being realistic, as the budget has to be #IndiaFirst.

Having mentored over 5,000 entrepreneurs in India, I expect the budget to focus on three key areas of challenges, which are also the three key areas of growth - Taxation, Technology & Trust.

With taxation, the government has taken bold decisions, but the implementation still seems to be a challenge. Look at the flip-flops in GST slabs, Angel Tax, the slow-paced implementation of One Nation - One Road Tax and BSE Listing of Start-Ups. I hope, the implementation challenges are taken care of, before adding any more avenues of taxation.

With technology, India has always been a powerhouse. There’s a lot more which needs to be implemented on the ground though, under the “ease of doing business in India” for MSME for the next 5 years.

Our lawmakers here need to understand that there are already millions of people employed in this MSME, and while creating new jobs is certainly great, the lack of upliftment of already those who provide jobs (MSME), needs a serious relook.

Hence, the need of the hour for the government is to step in and assist MSMEs, which is the backbone of the economy, both through financial incentives like taxation, reducing the interest rates on loans, and further ensuring adequate capital infusion. The Indian economy can only hope to thrive if MSMEs succeed, and right now, that seems to be a limited case.

More From Plan and Policy
Support for renewables

Given the criticality of power sector for the economy and the fact that there has been a significant focus on reliable power supply and 100 per cent rural electrification throughout the country, th

Challenges in foreign tax credit

In India, taxation of individuals is based on a combination of factors such as residential status, nature of income etc.

Co-working firms expect GST relief

The Indian co-working industry has seen a phenomenal growth in the last few years. However, there are some key changes that co-working firms are expecting around GST and taxation in Budget 2019.

Congress wants 'defenestration' of PM Modi, BJP: Shashi Tharoor

The Congress will not hold back its big guns and will pull out all the stops before the general elections, senior leader Shashi Tharoor said, asserting his party wants “defenestration” of Prime Min