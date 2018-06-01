Tax reforms to help expand revenue base: Moody’s
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 1 June 2018
New Delhi

Tax reforms are likely to expand revenue base in fast growing economies like India but they will be most effective when accompanied by lowering of fiscal deficit and effective management of expenditure, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

It said most sovereigns have embarked on tax administration and complian­ce reforms, especially thr­o­ugh the centralisation of multiple agencies and increased usage of technology. “We believe that tax administration and compliance is likely to be most effective in the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Thailand,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Tax reforms are most li­k­ely to expand revenue bases in fast-growing econ­omies with strengthening expenditure and debt management. These include the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Thailand, it said.

“For many sovereigns, measures to broaden the tax base are unlikely to boost fiscal strength unless accompanied by enhanced tax administration and me­asures that effectively manage expenditure growth,” Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer Wil­liam Foster said.

The credit profiles of fast growing economies that are undertaking fiscal consolidation and which have relatively strong or strengthening institutions – such as the Philippines, India and Indonesia – are likely to garner the most support from ongoing tax reforms in the medium term, it said.

On indirect revenue mobilisation, India and Sri La­nka have both recently str­eamlined and levied their value-added tax or goods and services tax regimes.

For India, this was the result of replacing a system of taxation at multiple poi­nts of production with taxation at a sole point. “Overall, indirect revenue mobilisation is likely to be most effective in the Philippines, India and Sri Lanka, as the­se economies benefit from ongoing reforms,” Moody’s said.

