Tata Global Beverages to sample QSR format from Bangalore

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) has entered into a new format of business by setting up Tata Cha, a standalone cafe that serves 25 varieties of beverages and an equal number of authentic regional food varieties.

TGBL regional president Sushant Dash said the company has decided to pilot this format in Bangalore, as the city has the right environment with its cosmopolitan culture. Under the Tata Cha brand, the company will run three different retail formats: 1,200 to 1,400 sq ft full-fledged cafes, 700 sq ft abridged versions of Tata Cha and 200 sq ft kiosks in malls and IT parks.

In the next two to three months we will also open one abridged Tata Cha and two Tata Cha kiosks in the city. It is a pilot experiment for us in the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) space while our country wide roll out of this model will be based on our learning and understanding from here. We are not in a hurry, let us evaluate the consumer proposition and business model first,’’ he said.

Tata Cha will present a wide variety of teas, other beverages and cuisines from across the country to cater to the cosmopolitan palate of Bangalore. He said, ``the out-of-home eating market is so huge and expanding rapidly and we want to explore this opportunity. Also, 70 per cent of the Indian population is used to consuming tea at local stalls. We want to rekindle this love for tea. This venture is aimed at enhancing the appeal of tea and make it more vibrant for the newer consumer groups like the millennials.’’

Tata Global Beverages is trying to build an unique environment around the tea drinking habit of young Indians. ``At Tata Cha, we will offer multiple varieties of boiled milk teas, black teas and green teas and teas of other flavours, including specialty teas of Assam, Sikkim and Nilgiris’’, Sushant Dash said.

Tata Cha menu would also include lost Indian recipes such as signature tea-based hot and cold beverages, traditional snacks, dunkers and meals with a twist. ``We are banking on TGBL’s expertise in understanding the nuances of tea drinking in India and Indians' love for boiled tea.’’

Interestingly, while responding to a query on the rationale behind launching another cafe format when it already has Tata Starbucks, the company said this is going to be different format with a unique customer audience and it would not interfere with Tata Starbucks.