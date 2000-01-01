Tamil Nadu by-poll to identify Amma & Karuna successors

Bypoll at the fag-end of an assembly term would usually pass off as a non-event. But the expected bypolls for 20 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is important not just for the number of seats. For the key Dravidian parties as well as some newly emerged ones, this is going to be a litmus test. And it can offer all the excitement of a T20 cricket match.

Among the 20 seats that are due for by-polls, two became vacant following the death of the sitting MLAs. Tiruvarur had elected DMK leader M Karunanidhi while Tirupparankun-dram lost its AIADMK MLA A K Bose.

The remaining 18 MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law as part of the events that ensued post late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death. The tussle for power between chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran led to the disqualification.

The Election Commission is expected to announce fresh polls in these 20 constituencies soon, the results of which can have a deep impact on the fate of several parties.

AIADMK

For the current political dispensation led by Palanisami, which is still enjoying the fruits of Jayalalithaa’s legacy, the by-polls are going to be the first report card for its past two years’ of rule. They are also crucial for the AIADMK as they will determine the future of the party in the absence of Jayalalithaa. Apart from Tiruvarur, all the other 19 seats currently belong to AIADMK and all of them were won in the name of either ‘Amma’ or the party. While Amma no longer exists, the party seems to have been reduced to a shadow of what it was earlier. The vote share in each constituency will provide a picture of the prospective stature of the party once this government ends its term.

But, if completing the current term is the most important agenda before the EPS government, it would need just three or four seats. It has 116 MLAs in a 234-member assembly - one short of simple majority. “AIADMK may not be keen on winning all the seats. Four to five seats will help it maintain the status quo. This would also help them lure a few ‘meek souls” from the Dhinakaran camp to strengthen its position,” said Badri Seshadri, a city-based political commentator. Once the poll dates are announced, efforts to poach the MLAs on one side and to retain them with the dissident faction on the other will be an interesting game to watch.

DMK

For DMK leader MK Stalin, the by-poll is a crucial challenge to prove his credentials to carry the party through the hustings successfully in the absence of his father and mentor M Karunanidhi. Not just the opposition or the electorate, but his own party will be keenly judging his skills to achieve electoral success. For Stalin, the opponents are not just AIADMK and Dinakaran. He will have to take DMK towards victory in some of the constituencies in the Madurai belt as well, where his brother M K Alagiri, who was expelled from the party, had considerable clout.

Some of the factors that would go in favour of DMK would be the discontent towards the government for its unimpressive administration and the leadership’s leaning towards the BJP government at the Centre. “DMK currently has 88 seats in the assembly. If we imagine that DMK wins all the 20 seats, the tally will go up to 108. Congress, which has 8 seats would come out in support of DMK, which will take the tally to 116. Then there are a few independents like Thamimun Ansari, Thaniyarasu and Karunas who had fought last elections under AIADMK banner. Some voices of dissent have already been loud enough within the AIADMK camp. If these voices too join hands, it won’t be difficult for Stalin to topple the government in a trust vote and seize power,” said Seshadri.

Dinakaran’s AMMK

But that is not going to be a cakewalk as Stalin will have to take on TTV Dinakaran as well. Eighteen out of the 20 seats belong to Dinakaran loyalists. After winning Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar assembly seat for himself, Dinakaran now has to establish himself in Tamil Nadu’s political map. As his detractors say, it is easy to win a small constituency like RK Nagar with money power, it cannot be replicated in 20 big constituencies. Moreover, most of the AIADMK voters in these constituencies will see these Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidates as part of a breakaway faction and many would probably feel that they have betrayed Jayalalithaa. The number of AIADMK voters who would find Dinakaran carrying the legacy of Jayalalithaa may be miniscule.

But things are not entirely devoid of hope for Dinakaran. AMMK claims that it has one crore registered members. In all the 18 by-poll constituencies there are sizeable Thevar community voters that had helped AIADMK win the last polls. Dinakaran will put all his might and money into the game as it is a do-or-die situation for him.

Earlier, Dinakaran had hinted that AMMK was willing to ally with Congress, provided the latter breaks ties with DMK. Though Congress has categorically denied possibility of leaving DMK, as the bypolls get closer new political equations will emerge in the state and Diinakaran could become an important part of it. Moreover, for the sake of the businesses run by the Sasikala family, it is always good for Dinakaran to be with the winning combination.

Kamal and Rajini

The fate of the two new star entrants in Tamil Nadu politics will be keenly watched during the by-polls, if both decide to contest. Kamal Haasan has already announced his plans to contest in all the 20 seats. He has been conducting party gatherings across the state in the past few months. He has also been vocal about the political developments in the state, though some of them have misfired. He has also announced his wish to align with Congress if the national party left the DMK. But the political parties have not made any move yet. They may not, till Kamal proves his mettle in converting stardom into votes. They will keenly watch the vote share the thespian is able to corner in the bypolls. To a great extent, the by-polls will determine his future in politics.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has been just about missing from the political scene for the past few months. He seems to have gone on hibernation after announcing plans to make an entry into politics in January this year. He has not even announced the name of his party. Some ground-level organisational work has been happening for some time in the first part of the year. But now that too is not visible. Analysts are not sure whether Rajini will take the plunge into electoral fray with the bypolls.

BJP

As of now, the BJP does not seem to have any crucial role in the by-polls. But one of the less likely scenarios can put the BJP too into the picture. “If the AIADMK government finds few chances of survival and BJP comes with a salvo, the Palanisami government can dissolve the assembly, join hands with BJP, Rajini and other like-minded parties and go for fresh polls. While Palanisami might not take such a risk as of now, if the BJP advises him to advance the assembly polls and take advantage of the national party’s campaign for parliamentary polls, such a scenario can emerge,” said Seshadri.

In any case, the Tamil Nadu by-polls will have much more significance that any other assembly bypoll in the recent times.