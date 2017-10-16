Talwars walk out of jail quietly

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on Monday walked out of Dasna Jail after being acquitted in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case by the Allahabad High Court. The Talwars, who have been behind bars for nearly four years, walked out of the jail at 5 pm.

Police escorted the couple to Nupur’s parents' house in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar, the locality where they stayed when their daughter and their domestic help, who were murdered in 2008. There was mayhem on the road outside the jail with mediapersons scrambling to capture the couple walking out.

The Talwars had been attending to patients since November 2013, when they were put behind bars. Jail authorities said, there has been a sudden rush of patients who were in a hurry to get themselves treated. The couple has refused to accept the remuneration for the services rendered, said Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya, adding that the amount would have been Rs 49,500.

Jail doctor Sunil Tyagi has said the Talwars have assured the authorities that they would visit the prison every 15 days to conduct check-ups on inmates.

The Allahabad High Court in its October 12 verdict said neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty. Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom in the Talwars' Noida home on May 16, 2008. Hemraj’s body was found the next day from his room on the terrace.