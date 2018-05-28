Star performers in PSUs to get early promotions, seniors sabbatical

Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) may introduce fast-track promoti­ons for star performers and a customised sabbatical policy for long-serving employees, with the government setting up a panel to recommend a policy framework in this regard in three months’ time.

The outcomes of deliberations of the committee will be included in the road map to be prepared for prese­nt­ation to the prime minister.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had given a 100-day de­adline to heads of central pu­blic sector enterprises (CPSEs) to come out with a ro­ad map with “measurable ta­rgets” for strengthening st­a­­te-owned firms and prom­o­ting development activities.

The panel comprising hu­man resources direct­o­rs from top PSUs like Oil India, BHEL and NTPC am­ong ot­hers, will finalise recomm­e­n­dations in the ne­xt 3 mo­n­ths on fast-track pr­omotion for star performers, custo­mised sabbatical for em­ployees and summer internship.

The recommendations related to review of HR policies of state-owned firms including promotion, sabbatical and internship emerged from the deliberations at the CPSEs conclave held on April 9, which was chaired by prime minister Modi.

“As CPSEs operate in different ecosystems, the policy for each of the above three issues needs to be framed taking into account operational requirements prevalent in various CPSEs,” the department of public enterprises (DPE) said in an office memorandum.

The first meeting of the committee will be held un­der the chairmanship of the DPE secretary on June 4. The panel comprises director (HR) from CPSEs including Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL (India), National Aluminium Company, NTPC, Oil India, Pow­er Grid Corporation, and Steel Authority of India.