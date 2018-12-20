Staggered payments can reduce fiscal stress of states waiving farm loan

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) opines that by adopting a staggered payment approach, the state governments, who have announced farm loan waivers recently, can limit the adverse impact on their states’ fiscal health. In case the entire farm loan waiver is accounted for in the current fiscal year, it may lead to a sharp increase in debt/deficit and/or a sharp reduction in capital expenditure, which will adversely impact the productive capacity/growth potential of the states in the medium term.

The announcement of farm loan waivers by the government of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam, extends the list of states that have resorted to this mechanism to address the farmer’s distress. Besides these three states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka have also waived farm loans since 2014.

However, the management of such loan waivers has differed across states. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which announced a farm debt waiver of Rs 43,000 crore and Rs 17,000 crore, respectively, in FY15 adopted a staggered payment mechanism. They rolled over the announced farm debt waivers over four years with the last instalment paid in FY18.

UP, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka announced farm loan waivers during FY18.

While the farm debt waivers announced by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab were part of their respective FY18 budgets, the farm debt waivers announced by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka were outside their budgets. This means Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka had the option to either generate additional resources to fund farm debt waivers or cut budget expenditure.

The rating agency believes if such announcements are funded through expenditure compression, the axe usually falls on capital expenditure (sum of capital outlays and loans and advances) and/or social expenditure. An analysis of the Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka budget suggests that these states used a strategy, which was a mix of both shoring up their revenue receipt and compressing their reven-ue/capital expenditure.

Even in case of UP and Punjab, where farm loan waivers were incorporated into the budget at the time of its presentation in the state assembly, the major brunt was faced by capital expenditure. In case of UP, it declined to Rs 59,870 crore in FY18RE from Rs 76,530 in FY17 and Rs 73,540 crore in FY16. For Punjab, it declined to Rs 6,590 crore in FY18RE from Rs 45,710 crore in FY17 and 9,028 crore in FY16.