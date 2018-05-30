Speak with clarity for us to join talks: Separatists to govt
FC Bureau
  Wednesday, 30 May 2018
Srinagar

Any effort by the Centre to find a solution to Kashmir problem “will find takers but the government should speak with clarity so that Hurriyat Conference can join the dialogue process, the separatists said on Tuesday.

“Any effort that Government of India makes in this direction will find takers in Kashmir and Pakistan. Let Government of India give clarity on what it wants to talk about and speak in one language, we are ready to join the process,” separatists Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said in a statement here.

The separatist trio was reacting to Union Home minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that the Centre was willing to talk to Hurriyat Conference and Pakistan for resolving Kashmir problem. The separatists, however, claimed the statements about dialogue by the people at the helm of affairs in New Delhi were “unclear” and “ambiguous”. They laimed that other senior functionaries had made statements which were at variance from what the Home Minister had said.

The separatists claimed they were not scoring any points by highlighting discrepancies and conflicts in the statements made by the government functionaries but “we want to understand what Government of India is conveying through them so that we can respond accordingly”.

“Talks that are so held, keeping in view the concerns and needs of stakeholders, especially the most afflicted party, to the satisfaction of all will surely be successful and result oriented,” they added.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a divided territory and that half of it is in Pakistan, the separatist leaders said that the dispute had three stakeholders — India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

“The stakes for people of Kashmir are very high, we have invested heavily in our struggle for our right to self-determination and cannot afford to be part of an ambiguous effort that has no clarity and direction,” the JRL statement said.

Meanwhile reacting to the Centre’s offer, CPI(M) senior leader and MLA MY Tarigami said, “Talks offer is welcome, but the Centre must specify its contours. Dialogue should go beyond beaten track of the past and should not focus on issue through security prism only.”

He added: “The Centre is creating a window of opportunity by announcing that it is ready to hold meaningful dialogue with all shades of opinions, but it should not once again be vague and hazy.”

