Sinha calls for lokshakti to check rajshakti

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has fired a fresh salvo at the Modi government calling for lokshakti (people’s power) to control rajshakti (might of the government).

Sinha, whose explosive article slamming the economic slowdown created ripples, came out harshly against the government’s decision of noteban and GST roll out while speaking at an event organised by Shetkari Jagar Manch in Vidarbha. He also talked about starting a people’s movement to counter the government’s might.

Shetkari Jagar Manch works for the farmers most affected by demonetisation. Recalling Jaiprakash Narayan for starting people’s movement against the government, Sinha said let this movement be launched from Akola, one of the main cities of Vidharbha.

Sinha, who was finance minister in Vajpayee cabinet, said that the country was undergoing recession and statistics can be projected in any manner as he targeted prime minister Modi for citing numbers to prove that economy was on track. “The head of our government in his recent hour-long speech cited numbers to show India’s progress, saying so many cars and motorcycles were sold. Does that mean that the country is progressing?”

“When we were in the opposition, we used to allege that there was tax terrorism and raid raj by the then government. I have no words to express what is going on today as terrorism is the final word,” Sinha said, adding that GST had become bad and complicated tax instead of good and simple tax.