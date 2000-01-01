Sinha calls for lokshakti to check rajshakti
City: 
New Delhi

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has fired a fresh salvo at the Modi government calling for lokshakti (people’s power) to control rajshakti (might of the government).

Sinha, whose explosive article slamming the economic slowdown created ripples, came out harshly against the government’s decision of noteban and GST roll out while speaking at an event organised by Shetkari Jagar Manch in Vidarbha. He also talked about starting a people’s movement to counter the government’s might.

Shetkari Jagar Manch works for the farmers most affected by demonetisation. Recalling Jaiprakash Narayan for starting people’s movement against the government, Sinha said let this movement be launched from Akola, one of the main cities of Vidharbha.

Sinha, who was finance minister in Vajpayee cabinet, said that the country was undergoing recession and statistics can be projected in any manner as he targeted prime minister Modi for citing numbers to prove that economy was on track. “The head of our government in his recent hour-long speech cited numbers to show India’s progress, saying so many cars and motorcycles were sold. Does that mean that the country is progressing?”

“When we were in the opposition, we used to allege that there was tax terrorism and raid raj by the then government. I have no words to express what is going on today as terrorism is the final word,” Sinha said, adding that GST had become bad and complicated tax instead of good and simple tax.

Columnist: 
Gautam Datt
More From Plan and Policy
Talwars walk out of jail quietly

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on Monday walked out of Dasna Jail after being acquitted in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case by the Allahabad High Court.

Modi dares Cong to contest Guj elections on development plank

Sounding the poll bugle for Gujarat Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday excoriated the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing it of disliking Gujarat and Gujaratis.

End politics of caste and appeasement, says Adityanath

While his MLA Sangeet Som was spewing venom against the Taj Mahal and its Muslim builders on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was stressing on freeing the state from the “politi

BJP’s new round of politics of hate

Placing the Taj Mahal in the crosshairs of another controversy, BJP MLA Sangeet Som has questioned the 17th century architectural marvel’s place in India’s heritage and said history would be rewrit