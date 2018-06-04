Shillong violence: Curfew relaxed, Rijiju clarifies no gurdwara damaged

There has been no damage to any gurdwara or other institutions belonging to the Sikh community in Meghalaya where clashes took place between a group of bus drivers and locals, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday. Rijiju’s comments come in the wake of the violence in Shillong on Thursday following which day curfew was imposed in 14 localities early on Friday and night curfew in the entire state capital.

“Beware of rumour-mongers & troublemakers. There was no damage to any Gurdwara or other institutions belonging to the Sikh minority in Meghalaya,” he tweeted.

The Union minister of state for home said law and order in Shillong is under control and the state government is “extremely vigilant and settling the case”.

The Army had staged flag marches in various localities late on Friday night after the violence.

The clashes took place in the hill town between residents of Punjabi Line and employees of state-run buses belonging to the Khasi community. Several police personnel were injured. The violence erupted after a bus handyman was allegedly assaulted by a group of residents of the area on Thursday afternoon. Trouble escalated when rumours spread on social media that the handyman had succumbed to injuries, prompting a group of bus drivers to converge in the Punjabi Line area. The police had to fire teargas shells to disperse them. The handyman and three injured persons were taken to a hospital where they were administered first-aid. Violence occurred in Shillong also on Friday and Saturday. Four local people were arrested on Friday.

Meanwhile curfew in pockets of Shillong was relaxed for seven hours to allow churchgoers to attend Sunday services. Night curfew will continue in the entire city from 10 pm till 5 am, and internet and messaging services continue to remain suspended, officials said.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma said the violence that broke out on Thursday was a local issue and not communal in nature. “The problem is very much in a particular locality, on a particular issue. It just happened that two particular communities were involved, but it’s not a communal thing,” Sangma told a press conference here. The clashes in parts of Shillong were given a communal colour by vested groups and a section of the media outside the state, he said.

A number of those arrested in connection with the violence are from outside East Khasi Hills district, in which Shillong falls, and they were given alcohol and cash by some people, he said.

The administration exercised restraint in the first 48 hours and met leaders of civil society organisations to ascertain if their members were involved. We came to know there is a large number of people who have come here from West Khasi Hills district and many of those nabbed by the police were from outside Shillong, he said.

The administration and the police are on the job to protect every individual, said Sangma, who chaired a meeting of officials of the home department and Director General of Police S B Singh earlier in the day.

A team of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from Delhi visited Shillong in view of the clashes that left at least 10 people injured. The Punjab government too has rushed a four-member team headed by Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to the city.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has also offered all possible help to the Meghalaya government to ensure the security of the Dalit Sikhs, whose ancestors were reportedly brought to Shillong during the British era.