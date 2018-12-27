ShiftKarado to unveil upgraded app
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 27 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The Gurugram-based packing and moving startup ShiftKarado plans to soon launch the updated version of its app, which will be powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI).

The app is being redesigned to enhance customer experience using AI, GPS and barcode technologies. It will allow customers control over planning and execution of their relocation moves.

Using the newer version of app, customers will be able to track the status from packing till delivery of their consignment using GPS technology.

In the new version, the customers will be able to simply click the picture of the item to be shipped, and the app will instantly calculate the charges, date of delivery, distance, and route planning, volume of goods and other details in real-time generating the quote within a fraction of minutes saving the customers a lot of time and hassle.

“We are committed to improving customer satisfaction and experience. Moreover, this customer-centric approach will also help us improve the efficiency of our business,” said Sahil Mithal, co-founder of ShiftKarado.

