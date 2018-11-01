Shelter home case: Warrant issued against Manju Verma after SC rap

Hours after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the failure of Bihar police in arresting former state minister Manju Verma — who stepped down in the wake of the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal — in a case of recovery of "illegal ammunition" from her residence during a CBI raid, a court here issued arrest warrant against her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prabhat Trivedi issued the warrant against Verma, who stepped down as the social welfare minister in August following reports suggesting “close links” between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and the prime accused in the shelter home scandal, Brajesh Thakur.

According to Begusarai Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, the court also granted two days’ police remand for Chandrashekhar Verma who had surrendered before the court on Monday. His surrender had come a few days after the Supreme Court had rapped the Bihar government for failing to secure his arrest.

The warrant against Manju Verma comes a day after the Bihar government faced flak from the apex court upon its submission that the former minister was “untraceable”. The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Bihar Police for not arresting Manju Verma.

On Wednesday too, a SC bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, was informed by the state that Verma was in “hiding”. “All the not well in Bihar. A former minister has gone hiding and the state does not know where its former cabinet minister has gone after her (anticipatory) bail plea was rejected,” the bench said while terming it as “strange”.

The anticipatory bail plea of Manju Verma, an MLA of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), was rejected by a court here and subsequently by the Patna High Court.