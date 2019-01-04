Sharjah guest country at Delhi book fair

The New Delhi World Book Fair, in its 27th edition, will focus on ‘readers with special needs’, to promote the idea of inclusive learning through a series of exhibitions of audio, silent, tactile and Braille books.

Organised by National Book Trust, in association with ITPO, the annual fair will be open at Pragati Maidan here on January 5 and will be inaugurated by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Sharjah will occupy the ‘guest of honour’ stand at the book fair. The third largest emirate of the UAE, Sharjah will be showcasing the rich Arabic cultural and literary strength at hall number 7. The Emirate of Sharjah will be organising a rich literary programme with a delegation from Sharjah representing its cultural and literary entities.

The theme pavilion this year will exhibit over 500 books including integrated print-braille books, books for differently-abled, children with sight or ear impairment, autistic children, readers with ADHD.