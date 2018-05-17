Sharad Yadav to launch Loktantrik Janata Dal on May 18
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 17 May 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Aiming to stitch an alliance of non-BJP parties to oust the NDA major from power and introduce “politics of socialism”, supporters of rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav will formally launch their party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) here on May 18.

The party is being formed with Yadav as its “mentor”, a leader of the rebel group Arun Srivastava said. The foundation convention will be held at Talkatora Stadium, where around 8,000 members of the LJD are expected to converge on the day, Srivastava added.

Srivastava said the LJD is being floated as the matter relating to “which is the original JD(U)” is pending  before court. After the Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) decided to switch to the NDA fold last year, a faction of the party had opposed. The faction had approached the Election Commission, contending “it was the real JD(U) and not the one led by Kumar”. “We are politicians and needed a party to contest elections. Since the matter is pending before the court, we decided to float the party,” he said.

More From Plan and Policy
Sebi warns PNB for late disclosures in Nirav Modi scam

PNB said today that markets regulator Sebi has warned it for delay in  disclosures to stock exchanges about the USD 2 billion fraudulent transactions allegedly carried out by Nirav Modi and Gi

Six states to petition president for change in finance panel ToRs

Finance ministers of six non-BJP ruled states would meet President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Thursday and submit a me­morandum, seeking amendments to the terms of reference (ToRs) of the 15th

Cabinet secy assault: Police to quiz Kejriwal

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February, po

CEA to hand hold states in plugging revenue gap

With some states facing revenue shortfall even after 10 months of GST rollout, chief economic adviser Ar­vind Subramanian has been tasked with suggesting ways for the laggard states to sh­ore up th