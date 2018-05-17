Sharad Yadav to launch Loktantrik Janata Dal on May 18

Aiming to stitch an alliance of non-BJP parties to oust the NDA major from power and introduce “politics of socialism”, supporters of rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav will formally launch their party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) here on May 18.

The party is being formed with Yadav as its “mentor”, a leader of the rebel group Arun Srivastava said. The foundation convention will be held at Talkatora Stadium, where around 8,000 members of the LJD are expected to converge on the day, Srivastava added.

Srivastava said the LJD is being floated as the matter relating to “which is the original JD(U)” is pending before court. After the Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) decided to switch to the NDA fold last year, a faction of the party had opposed. The faction had approached the Election Commission, contending “it was the real JD(U) and not the one led by Kumar”. “We are politicians and needed a party to contest elections. Since the matter is pending before the court, we decided to float the party,” he said.