Shah calls on Bhagwat during RSS conclave

, Saturday, 3 November 2018
Press Trust of India
City:
BJP president Amit Shah called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday in Maharashtra's Bhayander, where the sangh's three-day meeting is currently underway.
Shah arrived in the city at around 2 am and directly went to Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander, a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.
The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS will conclude later in the day.
The RSS office-bearer declined to reveal any details of the meeting between Shah and Bhagwat.
He said, "The meeting was related to the party (BJP), but not the RSS conclave".