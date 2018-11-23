Service charge not distributed to workers by restaurants liable for income tax now

Acting on concerns raised by the consumer affairs ministry, the income tax (I-T) department would scrutinise the books of restaurants and hotels for under-reporting or non-reporting of service charge collected by them.

The ministry led by Ram Vilas Paswan has received complaints of hoteliers levying service charge over and above the actual food bill, prompting it to bring the issue to the tax department's notice. The consumer affairs ministry has found that restaurants and hotels are pre-emptively deciding on service charge without allowing the customers to voluntarily decide on its payment. Further, there is high possibility of the collected service charge not reaching the workers, and instead being kept by hotel and restaurant owners.

“Thus, while framing assessment or carrying out verifications under various provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in the case of hotels/restaurants, it is necessary to examine whether there is any under-reporting or non-reporting of additional income collected in the name of service charge,” the revenue department has written in a letter to all the principal chief commissioners of income tax.

It further said that disclosure and disbursement details of service charge as contained in the P&L account, I/E statement and balance-sheet should be critically examined to ascertain whether the receipts from service charges are fully disclosed as part of the turnover of the hotel/restaurant or not.

“In situations, where it is found that the receipts have not been passed on to the staff/workers by the hotel/restaurant or there is some under-reporting or non-reporting, the receipts should be duly brought to tax in the hands of concerned hotel/restaurant," Rajarajeswari R, an under secretary in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed.

The consumer affairs ministry considers the practice of levying service charge against the wishes of the customers as unfair trade practice and had last year issued a detailed guidelines on the issue. The instructions were issued under the provisions of the Consumer protection Act, 1986 to ensure that consumer rights are protected.

"Placing of an order by a customer amounts to his/her agreement to pay the prices displayed on the menu card along with the applicable taxes. Charging of anything other than the afore-mentioned, without express consent of the customer, would amount to unfair trade practice as defined under the Act," the guidelines state.

In spite of the clear guidelines, many restaurants levy service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent of the bill amount. Even as the government advisory to hotels and restaurants makes service charge payment voluntary, customers rarely have a choice of not paying the additional levy.

While industry body Hotel Association of India had earlier claimed that service charge is completely discretionary and a customer may refuse to pay it in case he is dissatisfied with the dining service, the reality is completely different on the ground.