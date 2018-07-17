SEBI may consider special audit of MCX’s technology

Capital and commodities market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has conveyed its displeasure to the Multi Commodity Exchange over the recurring technical glitches on its trading platform, according to sources. The regulator may consider a special audit of the exchange’s systems, assisted by the SEBI-appointed Technical Advisory Committee.

Over the last year, MCX has had six major technical glitches, five of them in less than two months. In comparison, BSE had experienced no glitches while NSE reported just one. The snags on the MCX led to trading being halted, inconveniencing investors and brokers.

According to sources, SEBI wants to understand the root cause of these frequent technical glitches that are affecting trade. MCX, when contacted, declined to comment.

Another source on the Technical Advisory Committee said that it would recommend a special audit of MCX systems.

“If SEBI presents the case before us, we would recommend a special audit of the exchange’s systems,” the source said, adding “Frequent glitches need to be addressed and that is possible only by getting to the root of the issue.”

The Technical Advisory Committee is expected to meet in August.

MCX has a technology agreement till October 2022 with 63 Moons, formerly Financial Technologies. 63 Moons is promoted by Jignesh Shah, also the founder of the scam-tainted National Spot Exchange. Following the Rs 5600 crore scam at NSEL, the Forward Markets Commission declared Financial Technologies as unfit to run any exchange.