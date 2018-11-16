SC to hear Rajputana’s plea against NCLAT’s Binani Cement order

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on November 19 the plea of a Dalmia Bharat Group firm challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order allowing rival UltraTech Cement to acquire debt-ridden Binani Cement.

NCLAT on Wednesday allowed the Aditya Birla group firm to acquire Binani Cement by approving its revised Rs 7,950.34 crore bid over an offer by Rajputana Properties.

A bench headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Rajputana Properties, that the appeal against the order of the tribunal be heard urgently. “List it on Monday,” said the bench, which also comprised justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.

NCLAT approved UltraTech’s resolution plan for Binani and rejected the resolution plan submitted by Dalmia Bharat’s Rajputana Properties by terming it “discriminatory” and “unbalanced”.

The Aditya Birla Group firm has not only paid the financial lenders of debt-ridden Binani, but also its operational creditors.

The panel had observed that the plan submitted by Rajputana discriminated between “equally situated” financial creditors and did not balance other stakeholders such as the operational creditors of Binani Cement.