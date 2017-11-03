SBI cuts home, auto loan rates

Giving marginal relief to its customers, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said that it has cut rates on its home and car loans by 5 basis points. Following a cut in marginal cost lending rate or MCLR by 5 basis points, bank has reduced home loan interest rates to 8.30 per cent per annum from 8.35 per cent per annum.

Similarly, auto loan is now offered at a starting interest rate of 8.70 per cent per annum compared to earlier from 8.75 per cent.

With this reduction, SBI's offering in home loan is the lowest in the market. The new rates will be effective from November 1, 2017. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The effective interest rate for all eligible salaried customers will be 8.30 per cent per annum for loans up to Rs 30 lakh. Rates have been reduced by 5 bps point in all the brackets. Over and above of 8.30 per cent rate, an eligible home loan customer can also avail of an interest subsidy of Rs 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

For the car loan customer, the loan amount ranges from 8.70 per cent per annum to 9.20 per cent per annum compared to earlier range of 8.75 per cent to 9.25 per cent per annum. The exact rate depends on the amount of loan and the credit score of the individual, the Bank said in a statement.

Bank charges a spread of 40 basis points on its MCLR for home loan. On the other hand, the salaried women borrowers have to pay 35 basis points over and above MCLR for home loan.

SBI’s one-year MCLR rate stands at 7.95 per cent against 8 per cent earlier. Speaking on the reduction in the rate, PK Gupta, managing director, retail and digital banking, SBI said “With this reduction in rates, we are offering lowest rates for most of our product offering in the retail loans. Lower rates along with wide distribution network and use of digital technology to enhance customer experience is a perfect package for any retail loan customer”

Since April 1, 2016, banks started following MCLR as the new benchmark lending rate for new borrowers across all floating loans. MCLR includes marginal cost of funds, negative carry due to CRR (cost that banks incur on keeping funds with the RBI as CRR), operating costs and tenure premium (costs arising from loan commitments with a longer tenor).

The final lending rate charged to a customer includes spread to the MC­LR. In its October monetary policy, the RBI lam­ented about the arbitrariness of banks in pricing loans to borrowers and delaying monetary transmission. The central bank said that it is planning to bring a new external benchmark for lending rates in a time-bound manner.

The RBI said an internal study group headed by Dr Janak Raj has recommended a switchover to an external benchmark in a time-bound manner to help better monetary transmission.