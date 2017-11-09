SBI chief hints at end of the rate cut cycle

SBI on Thursday virtually ruled out any softening of interest rates for lending, as there is little scope for doing so with bond yields rising. “It seems so”, SBI chairman Rajneesh Kumar said cryptically, in reply to a question if the rate cut cycle is over for now.

He added: “If you look at the bond yields, they have gone up in the recent past. So, I think the headroom available for cutting down interest rates, both deposit and lending (seems limited)... Deposit rate, unless you cut, you cannot cut lending rate...for the time being we are in for much more stable interest rate.”

Kumar’s hint at maintaining the status quo in the current interest rate regime and an end to rate cut cycle come at a time when there is hardly any lending taking place in a sluggish economy and crude oil prices have touched more than a 2-year high of $63 dollar a barrel, leading to high bond yields.

The fortunes of the bond market have been mostly linked to how international oil prices move. Bond yields rose 30 basis points in the last two months to touch a six-month high and market and traders feel it could go up further.

For a banker, this decision may be prudent in a falling bond prices scenario with high crude prices, but for a slow growth and muted cre­dit off take scenario, this may be a bolt from the blue.

Brent crude oil prices has been continuously rising and Kumar’s stress on the status quo will have to seen in the backdrop of this, as this could signal the end of any future policy rate cuts as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is very committed on maintaining its inflation roadmap.

As per an estimate, a $10 per barrel rise in crude oil price pushes up the wholesale price index-based inflation by as much as two percentage points.

The trickle-down effect of a high WPI on retail inflation will be act as a deterrent, forcing the RBI to cancel any rate cuts plans.

As the economy struggles with a slowdown in growth and inflation remains below 4 per cent but slowly inching up, many banks are almost sure that RBI would not go for any immediate reduction in rates in the December review. Last week, the SBI had reduced its lending rate for home and auto loans by 0.05 percentage point.

Analysts say there could be some scope for banks to reduce deposit rates and lending rates, especially for housing and other retail loans. But it may depend on individual banks. Since credit growth is muted, there is scope for some further reduction in interest rates in some segments.

Being the market leader, SBI’s deposit, lending and marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) mov­ements are closely followed by its peers in the banking sector. The SBI chief said the recent government decision of recapitalisation in public sector banks by government could possibly lead to increase in interest rates.

“Quite possible,” said Rajnish Kumar replying to a query if recapitalisation in public sector banks by government could lead to increase in interest rate.

“There may be 10-15 ba­sis point spike following the issuance of recapitalisation bonds leading to an increase in yield,” was his other remark on the bonds, whose contours the government is working out at present.

Last month, the government unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year roadmap for strengthening NPA-pl­agued public sector banks, which include recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.

The programme entails mobilisation of capital, with maximum allocation in the current year through budgetary provisions of Rs 18,139 crore and recapitalisation bonds to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh crore over two years.

Banks from the market will raise the balance by diluting government equity. The government’s equity dilution would help banks raise about Rs 58,000 crore. The government equity, as per the current policy, can come down to 52 per cent in state-owned banks.

Earlier this month, the SBI announced a 5 basis point cut in its benchmark lending rates at 7.95 per cent cross various maturities for the first time in 10 months. Most banks–HDFC, Union Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra –have cut MCLR rates.