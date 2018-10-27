Samsung aims to conduct 5G field trial in Q1 of FY20 for India
FC Bureau
  Saturday, 27 October 2018
New Delhi

Korean telecom equipment vendor Samsung will conduct 5G large-scale trials in Delhi in the first quarter next year, its India senior vice president and head Srinivasan Sundararajan said.

He said this at the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress where it is showcasing 5G technology products. 5G can offer service to can have various use cases across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, smart cities and surveillance.

For this , the company is engaging closely with the Department of Telecommunications, he said.

"Right now, we are working very closely with the Department of Telecom. We expect to do the trial in the first quarter… it will be in New Delhi...We will also work with many partners on use cases...We don't expect this trial to be something that will be done in two days... We will set it up and over a period of time see different use cases," Sundararajan told reporters.

He pointed out that the amount of spectrum operators have will "dictate" the kind of use cases they can offer.

He said Samsung is already working with telecom operators in the US and Korea for 5G deployment commercially and that the new-age technology holds huge potential for India from network and associated devices perspective.

In India, Samsung is the telecom gear provider for Reliance Jio's pan-India 4G network.

Asked if Jio's network could be upgraded to 5G, he said the network was built for 5G as it is a complete IP-network which makes it "much easier 

