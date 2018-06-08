SAD says BJP permanent ally as Shah meets Badals

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party remained a permanent ally of the BJP and urged other alliance partners also to stand together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The SAD is a permanent ally of the BJP and the NDA,” he told reporters after BJP president Amit Shah’s meeting here with top Akali Dal leaders, including Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. There is no conflict between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Akali Dal chief said. He said SAD members discussed strategy for the upcoming 2019 parliamentary polls with Shah at the meeting, which was part of the BJP’s sampark for samarthan (contact for support) exercise.

Shah also called on sports legends — hockey’s Balbir Singh Sr (94) and athlete Milkha Singh (85) — at their homes during his day-long Chandigarh visit. The BJP chief later held a meeting with the Punjab BJP unit to discuss election strategy for 2019.

Sukhbir Badal said his party wanted to appeal to all NDA allies to come together for the Lok Sabha polls. “The battle is just over six months away. Whatever differences may be there, we should forget those and make one plan,” he said.

SAD sources said the two parties decided to form a six-member committee in connection with the 2019 polls. The panel will also take the development work by the NDA government to the people, they said. The SAD and the BJP shared power in Punjab before the Congress won the February 2017 assembly elections. On seat-sharing between the two parties next year, Badal said, “We will form an internal committee which will discuss that.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, “Both parties are old and permanent allies. Badal senior is our idol and under his leadership we are moving ahead in Punjab. The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere.” Another BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna said, “The meeting ended with determination that we have to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

However, ahead of the meeting, senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the Modi government had “ignored” the issues of Punjab in the last four years. Akali Dal sources said some SAD leaders also took up issues related to farmers and the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal at the meeting.

Some people were detained by Chandigarh police when they tried to meet Shah to hand over a memorandum on Goods and Services Tax and the situation in Shillong, the scene of the recent violence between Khasi and Sikh communities. The BJP chief tweeted after the meeting, “It is always a delight to meet Badal Sahab. Met Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji and Sukhbir at his home in Chandigarh.”

Meanwhile the Shiv Sena has asserted that its decision to contest next Lok Sabha polls alone cannot be changed by the BJP president, indicating that Amit Shah’s meeting with party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday had failed to break the ice between the two warring allies. “A decision taken by the chief of the party cannot be changed by the president of another party. Only the Sena or Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision for itself,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.