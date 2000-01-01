Rupee plunges below 74

The rupee breached the 74-mark against the dollar for the first time on Friday before clawing back to 73-level, after RBI’s decision to hold the policy rate. The RBI move came as a surprise as financial markets was unanimous about a rate hike.

RBI governor Urjit Patel during the policy press conference reiterated that the domestic currency is still better than its emerging market peers and that foreign exchange reserves of $400.5 billion as of end-September are sufficient to finance 10 months of imports. The rupee opened at 73.67 against the dollar in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market but later plunged to a fresh record low of 74.22, the lowest-ever mark it has touched against the greenback. The domestic currency closed at 73.76 down 19 basis points from its previous close of 73.57.

Admitting that the country has not been immune to global spillovers from external factors, Patel said, “The rupee fall, in some respect, is moderate in comparison to several other emerging market market peers.”

Ruling out a target for the currency, Patel said, “Our response to these unsettled conditions has been to ensure that foreign exchange market remains liquid with no undue volatility. There is no target or band around any particular level of exchange rate, which is determined by market forces demand and supply.”

Patel said the rupee has experienced bouts of volatility since the monetary policy committee meeting in August. By the end of September, the rupee has depreciated in nominal effective terms by 5.6 per cent since the end of March, Patel said. In real effective term, the rupee fall has been at 5 per cent, the governor said. In absolute terms, the rupee is down around 17 per cent since January this year.

Anticipation of a rate hike had increased in the past month as oil prices climbed, the rupee's slide accelerated and concerns on liquidity emerged. Experts had largely expected the central bank to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points while some even expected 50 basis points hike.

Rushabh Maru, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, “The rupee has extended losses as the RBI monetary policy meeting has clearly disappointed the street. Market was expecting at least 25 bps repo rate hike and measures to stabilise the rupee. But the status quo in the policy has disappointed. Given the sell-off in the domestic equities and higher crude oil prices, the rupee is now expected to move towards 75-76 levels in next couple of sessions.” “Recent set of economic data clearly point towards strength in the US economy. As a result, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue on the path of aggressive interest rate hike in coming months. Overall, the situation is quite worrisome for the rupee,” added Maru.

Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (debt) & head of products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said, “The lingering concerns seem to be around crude oil prices, global interest rates and the ongoing global developments on the trade front. Given the status quo, we expect short-term rates to ease while long-term yields may trade range bound. The macro needs monitoring and Indian rupee and crude oil prices could be leading the way for markets going forward.”

Both governor Patel and Deputy Governor Viral Acharya reiterated the MPC’s mandate was flexible inflation targeting and that the interest rate is a policy tool to be used to achieve the 4 percent consumer price index inflation target.