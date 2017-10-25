Rs 7 lakh crore push to build 83,677 km of roads

Facing people’s ire over low public spending and rising unemployment, the government on Tuesday took mighty efforts to boost infrastructure spending. It announced mega construction of 83,677 km of highways at a whopping cost of Rs 6.92 lakh crore over the next five years. The project, called Bharatmala Pariyojana, can generate 14.2 crore mandays of jobs. No one is calling the spending a stimulus, a word finance minister Arun Jaitley now abhors. The big push comes ahead of the crucial Gujarat elections and falls within the economic definition of stimulus.

Finance secretary Ashok Lavasa said 34,800 km have been proposed under BMP and would also include economic corridors of 9,000 km, inter corridor and feeder route of 6,000 km, among others. Out of this, Rs 2.09 lakh crore will be raised as debt from the market, Rs.1.06 lakh crore of private investments would be mobilised through PPP.

Another Rs 2.19 lakh crore is to be provided out of accruals to the central road fund (CRF). In addition to 34,800 km under Bharatmala, balance works of 48,877 km under other current sche­mes will be implemented in parallel by NHAI and the ministry of road transport and highways, with an outlay of Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

This will be financed by providing Rs 0.97 lakh crore from CRF and Rs 0.59 lakh crore as gross budgetary support, the secretary said.

Bharatmala is the government’s mega plan and the second largest highways project after NHDP that has seen development of about 50,000 km, and aims at improving connectivity in border and other areas.

The main umbrella highway development progra­mme – Bharatmala highway project – will include 44 economic corridors that will connect border areas, improve international, ports and coastal connectivity besides highway corridors connecting key economic and commercial hubs.

Lavasa said for completing phase-I and II of PMGSY, the government along with states, proposes to spend Rs 88,185 crore over 3 years starting 2017-18. This will result in construction of 1,09,302 km of rural roads covering 36,434 habitations.

The infra push didn’t stop with road construction. Un­der PMAY, 1.2 crore units will be built with an outlay of 1,85,069 crore over the next three years. Jaitley said he was hopeful that the slowdown effect of the Q1 is now over, with all indicators – IIP, core sector index, automobile, consumer spending – pointing out a strong growth pick up, there is expectation of very good growth from second quarter of current year itself.

“Economy grew at a very strong pace of 7.5 per cent in the 3 years of 2014-17 with growth exceeding 8 per cent in 2015-16. There was a te­mporary slippage in grow­th in the last 2 quarters, thanks to transitional effect of demonetisation and GST,” he said saying the public infrastructure must rise now.

Lavasa said government has consistently increased public expenditure on infrastructure in order to boost employment and provide renewed impetus to economic growth. Sharing details, he said the government’s expe­nditure this year has cr­o­ssed Rs 11.47 lakh crore (up to September), out of the budgeted expenditure Rs 21.46 lakh crore (an increase of Rs 1.2 lakh crore over last year).

Determined to overtake sluggishness that has overtaken the economy, he said special thrust is on key development sectors including rural roads, housing, railways, power, highways and digital infrastructure.

The government also listed out its capex programme of CPSEs saying it would lead to substantial job creation and growth prospects.

“The capex target of government for 2017-18 is Rs 3.09 lakh crore, which is 31.28 per cent higher than last year, of which Rs 1.46 lakh crore has been spent on capital works till September. In addition, the government had fixed a capital expenditure target for CPSEs for 2017-18 at Rs 3.85 lakh cro­re, out which capex spending of Rs 1.37 lakh crore has been achieved by CPSEs till September,” he said.

After announcing the in­fra push, the government also patted on its own back saying inflation has been brought under control. “The decisive steps taken by the government along with decline in crude prices from its high levels in 2013-14 and benign global prices of tradables helped the economy to get out from inflationary spiral to relatively stable prices. Inflation is currently within the target of 4 per cent. But RBI has been projecting it to increase to 4.2-4.6 per cent in the second half of FY18, a little higher than 4 per cent target, but within the range of 4+/-2 per cent, economic affairs secretary Subhas Garg said.