RK Nagar: TTV gets thumping majority, AIADMK humbled

In a jolt to the ruling AIADMK, sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday won the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly bypoll by a thumping margin of over 40,000 votes.

Dhinakaran, nephew of jailed leader VK Sasikala, defeated his nearest rival E Madhusudhanan of the AIADMK by 40,707 votes. Polling for the seat was held on December 21.

The bypoll in the Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December last. The late Tamil Nadu chief minister was elected from the RK Nagar seat in north Chennai.

Dhinakaran bettered the record of Jayalalithaa, who had won by a margin of 39,545 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls.

While Dhinakaran polled 89,013 votes, Madhusudhanan got 48,306 votes. DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh came a distant third with 24,651, in the process losing deposit, as also 57 others, including the BJP nominee.

Dhinakaran contested as an independent on the pressure cooker symbol after the Election Commission allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the factions led by K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. The two factions had merged in August this year after deposing Dhinakaran and Sasikala, who is serving a four-year jail term in a Bengaluru prison in a corruption case.

In the bypoll for the Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP retained the Assembly seat by a margin of over 11,000 votes. The Sikandra bypoll was necessitated following the death of its sitting BJP MLA, Mathura Prasad Pal, on July 22.

According to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer’s office, BJP’s Ajit Singh Pal secured 73,284 votes (44.86 per cent), while his nearest rival, Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party (SP), bagged 61,423 votes (37.60 per cent). The victory margin of the BJP candidate was 11,861 votes. Prabhakar Pandey of the Congress secured 19,084 votes. While the SP and Congress had contested the state Assembly polls, held earlier this year, in an alliance, the two parties had decided to go alone in the bypoll.

The scene turned ugly during the counting of votes on Sunday after the SP and Congress candidates and their agents claimed that the seals of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were broken. They alleged that the authorities had deliberately tampered with the machines to ensure the BJP nominee’s win.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratan Kant Pandey, however, denied that there was any disturbance during the counting of votes. “The SP and Congress candidates twice attempted to create a nuisance, claiming that the seals of the EVMs were broken. The EVMs had three seals and all of those, including the presiding officer’s seal, were intact,” he said.

The Sikandra constituency falls under the Kanpur Dehat district, a place which had gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs by “bandit queen” Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape. Phoolan Devi had surrendered before the police in 1983.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP wrested both the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly seats from the Congress. With this, the 60-member state Assembly now has 49 MLAs from the saffron party, nine from the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA), one Congress and one Independent legislator.

The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after then health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena passed away on September 4.

The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared the election of Dolo from the constituency in the March 15, 2014 polls null and void, following an election petition filed by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

BR Waghe of the BJP won the Pakke-Kessang seat by a narrow margin of 475 votes, defeating his lone rival and former deputy chief minister, Kameng Dolo of the Congress. While Waghe polled 3,517 votes, Dolo bagged 3,042, Joint Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhattacharjee said.

In the Likabali seat, BJP’s Kardo Nyigyor won by a slender margin of 305 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Gumke Riba of the PPA. While the BJP candidate polled 3,461 votes, the PPA nominee secured 3,156 votes in the constituency, which witnessed a multi-cornered contest. While Congress candidate Modam Dini could secure only 362 votes, the lone Independent candidate, Sengo Taipodia, bagged 675 votes. The constituency also saw 23 voters opting for NOTA, Bhattacharjee said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed his party’s victory a perfect Christmas gift for the BJP.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal wrested the Sabang Assembly seat from the Congress by defeating its nearest rival, the CPI(M), by a massive margin of over 64,000 votes. While TMC candidate Gita Rani Bhunia secured 1,06,179 votes, her closest rival, Rita Mandal of the CPI(M), bagged 41,987 votes.

Antara Bhattacharya of the BJP bagged 37,476 votes and the Congress’ Chiranjib Bhowmick secured 18,060 votes, West Midnapore District Magistrate (DM) Jagdish Prasad Meena said.

The results came as a booster for the TMC and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, ahead of the panchayat polls and two by-elections — in Noapara Assembly constituency and Uluberia Lok Sabha seat — due early next year. The bypoll was necessitated after former Congress MLA Manas Bhunia defected to the TMC earlier this year and became a Rajya Sabha MP.

TMC candidate Gita Rani is the wife of Bhunia. She has managed to win the bypoll by an even better margin than her husband’s in the 2016 Assembly election. Bhuniya, who had fought the Assembly polls as an alliance candidate of the Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front, had won the seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

The TMC, which had secured the second position in Sabang in the Assembly election with 36 per cent votes, increased its ballot share by 15 per cent this time, bagging 51 per cent of the total votes polled.

The BJP, which had received only 5,610 votes in the Assembly election, also increased its vote share by leaps and bounds this time, securing nearly 18 per cent of the total votes polled.

The bypoll results brought some relief to the beleaguered Left Front, which has been losing its ground in the state to the BJP. The biggest jolt was to the Congress, which not only lost one of its citadels to the TMC, but also finished a distant fourth in the bypoll. Sabang has been a Congress stronghold since 1957.

An elated Manas Bhunia dedicated the victory to TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister. “This is a victory of the developmental politics of Mamata Banerjee. The people of both urban and rural Bengal stand with her. This is a victory against the divisive politics of the BJP,” he said.