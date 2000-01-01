RINL open to long-term contracts with non-NDMC sources

State-run Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) is shrugging off its over dependence on NMDC in so far as sourcing of raw materials is concerned. In its endeavour and focus on raw material securitisation, RINL has already sourced one-third of the requirement recently from non-NMDC sources, said RINL chairman and managing director PK Rath.

Rath who was here to address a conference on Integrated & Secondary Steel Sector-Growth & Survival Strategies: Raw Materials & Technology organised by Steel & Metallurgy magazine, said that there has to be greater focus on raw material security, as the country vies for 300-million tonne steel production by 2030-31.

“Mind you that we have already sourced one-third of the requirement recently from non-NMDC sources and are in constant dialogue with various sources, be it state-owned entities or private ones, to maintain adequate supplies,” he said.

Rath said that RINL was also open to long-term contracts with such non-NMDC sources as well. In fact, the company was under pressure last year, after NMDC failed to supply the key raw material due to environmental and royalty-related restrictions resulting in lower production from existing mines. This in turn necessitated the move to look more towards non-NMDC sources. The long steel maker has also consciously decided to expand its basket of obtaining key raw material iron-ore of up to 50 per cent from sources other than NMDC, he said.

Meanwhile, RINL is hopeful of a 20 per cent rise in its production to 6 million tonne of liquid hot metal. That’s not all. The State-run company has set a target of reaching 7 million tonne of hot metal production in the next fiscal.

“There is liquidity crunch caused by NBFCs in the last one and half months. It has induced some impact but we are confident that it will get corrected.

However, we are keeping our target of 6 million tonne of hot metal this year, a rise of 20 per cent over the previous year. And in the next fiscal, the aim is for 7 million tonne of hot metal production,” said Rath.