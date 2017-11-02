Reskilling brought new vigour, bullishness to industry: Nasscom

Indian tech players have been proactively responding to customer demands for reskilling and non-linear approach of growth, and Nasscom is happy to see the industry getting ready for the next wave of growth, said the apex body chairman Raman Roy.

It is clear that reskilling, productivity enhancement, automation, newer products, platform and digital solutions are going to be the future drivers of the industry, and not people scale up, said Raman in an exclusive conversation with Financial Chronicle on Wednesday.

Customers increasingly want their tech providers to retrain and reskill employees to make them suitable for the changing market requirements.

``Customers want tech firms to broadbase their knowledge base, hone talent through training and reskilling, recalibration and save costs through a non-linear approach of revenue scale up,’’ said Raman.

The important point is that all tech firms have responded favourably to the market requirement for reskilling and the results are already visible in their last quarter numbers, noted Raman, who is popularly known the father of India BPO.

He added, ``Nasscom is enthused by the revenue growth numbers demonstrated by its member companies during the second quarter of the current fiscal.

``Revenue growth is no more going to be linked to employee additions. We have seen this happening more evidently in the last few quarters. The net employee additions of most companies have come down, but the revenues have only grown in most cases. That’s the way forward under a non-linear environment,’’ he noted.

It only means that companies have taken the ``talent enhancement’’ call ----made by global customers and Nasscom----very seriously and are making investments in training and reskilling to their employees on new technologies to ensure they stay market ready.

It is very encouraging to see many companies are actively working to actualise these requirements internally and this is already yielding results for them in terms of non-linear revenue growth, Raman said.