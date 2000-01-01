RBI keeps rates unchanged; experts call it policy error

In a shocking decision, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained the policy rates in its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review on Friday. RBI watchers termed the step as a “policy error”.

The central bank, however, changed its stance from neutral (which it had been maintaining over its previous six policy reviews) to a calibrated tightening of monetary policy. The policy repo rate, or the short term lending rate, for commercial banks remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The policy announcement roiled the currency and the stock market that were expecting the central bank to hike interest rates by 25-50 basis points to stem the rupee’s slide which since January has fallen by 15 per cent. While the RBI governor Urjit Patel was reading out the policy statement, the rupee plunged below the 74-mark against US dollar and Sensex shed 900 points in intra-day trading.

Five of the six panel members voted to leave the rate unchanged while one voted for a 25 basis point hike in the repo rate.

Explaining the RBI’s stance at the policy press conference, Patel said: “Today’s stance of a calibrated tightening essentially means that in this cycle, a rate cut is off the table and that we are not bound to increase rates at every meeting because that is not required given our inflation outlook and forecast at this point in time. As new data comes in, we would change our policies accordingly but a calibrated tightening is an appropriate stance at this point in time given the forecast and the financial conditions.”

A “neutral” stance allows the RBI to move either way on rates.

“The decision of the MPC is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth,” the RBI said in its monetary policy statement.

In July and in August, the RBI had hiked its repo rate by 25 basis points citing upside risks to inflation.

Outlook for inflation--- The RBI has lowered its expectations for inflation for Q2-FY19 to 4 per cent from 4.6 per cent, H2-FY19 to 3.9 to 4.5 per cent from its earlier projection of 4.8 per cent and Q1-FY20 to 4.8 per cent from 5 per cent earlier.

Outlook for GDP---The RBI retained the GDP growth projections for FY19 at 7.4 per cent, citing risks to increase in investment activity as a result of higher crude oil prices and other input costs (that have the potential of lowering down the profit margins of the corporates). Sharp depreciation of rupee has also been cited as one of the concerns by the RBI.

“The MPC notes that global headwinds in the form of escalating trade tensions, volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions pose substantial risks to the growth and inflation outlook. It is, therefore, imperative to further strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals,” it said.

Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank said, “I would call it a policy error and a policy miscommunication both.” “This is a risky move by the RBI since the market was positioned for a rate hike, purely as a rupee defence. In its absence currency and asset markets could see sharper corrections. A narrow focus on inflation targets perhaps is not desirable in the middle of a financial crisis. Change in stance suggests that the rate hike could still come in the coming months,” added Barua.