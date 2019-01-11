RBI defers capital buffer norms by a year
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 11 January 2019
City: 
Mumbai

The Reserve Bank on Thursday deferred the implementation of the last tranche of Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) by a year, a move that would leave about estimated Rs 37,000 crore capital in the hands of banks.

This would help banks increase lending by over Rs 3.5 lakh crore by leveraging ten times of the capital.

"It has been decided to defer the implementation of the last tranche of 0.625 per cent of CCB from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020," the Reserve Bank said in a notification.

Accordingly, minimum capital conservation ratios of 2.5 per cent would be applicable from on March 31, 2020.

Currently, the CCB of banks stands at 1.875 per cent of the core capital.

The CCB is the capital buffer that banks have to accumulate in normal times to be used for offsetting losses during periods of stress. It was introduced after the 2008 global financial crisis to improve the ability of banks to withstand adverse economic conditions.

Further, it said, the pre-specified trigger for loss absorption through conversion or write-down of additional tier 1 instruments will remain at 5.5 per cent of risk-weighted asset (RWA) and will rise to 6.125 per cent of RWAs on March 31, 2020.

The decision to defer CCB was taken in November 19 crucial meeting of central board of directors.

The Board, however, decided to retain the capital adequacy ratio or CRAR at 9 per cent.

More From Plan and Policy
DIPP seeks stakeholders’ views on draft methodology for states’ startup ranking 2019

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has sought views of various stakeholders on its draft methodology to rank states and union territories this year on the basis of measures be

Won’t allow gay sex, adultery in Army: Gen Rawat

Army Chief Gen.

IPS Mohit Gupta to head probe against Rakesh Asthana

Reinstated CBI chief Alok Verma Thursday appointed SP-ranked IPS officer Mohit Gupta to probe the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana but did not make any changes in supervisory officers, soon

Bulandshahr violence: Local BJP youth wing leader arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a local BJP youth wing leader accused of instigating mob violence in Bulandshahr that killed a police inspector and a civilian last month.