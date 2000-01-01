As part of its efforts to diversify the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought 13.7 tonnes of gold in the September quarter. India, along with a few other central banks, lifted their quarterly and year-to-date gold purchases to a three-year high.

RBI added 13.7 tonnes of gold to its reserves after buying 8.46 tonnes by the end of FY18. This brought year-to-date purchases to 21.8 tonnes. RBI held 566.23 tonnes of gold as on June 30, 2018.

“India has been buying gold since December last year, though in small quantities,” said Somasundaram PR, managing director, India, World Gold Council.

Before FY18, RBI had purchased gold in November 2009. Then the central bank had bought 200 tonnes of yellow metal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and had triggered a bull-run in the commodity.

“Increasing gold purchases is part of the diversification strategy of central banks. Most of them are going lighter on the US dollar in their reserves. They have been net purchasers for over five years now, though they time the purchases based on the price movements,” he said.

Central bank gold reserves grew 148 tonnes in the third quarter of 2018, up 22 per cent YoY from 121.8 tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

This is the highest level of net purchases since 2015, both quarterly and year-to-date. The quarter was particularly notable due to a greater number of buyers. But the largest buyers were Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Among them, Russia’s gold holdings continued to grow as it sold its dollar assets. Russia increased gold holdings by 92.2 tonnes in the third quarter, biggest quarterly net purchase on record. Russian central bank’s gold holdings amounted to over 2,000 tonnes for the first time – equivalent to 17 per cent of its total reserves.

Along with central bank demand, consumer, jewellery and technology demand were robust in the third quarter. Bar and coin investors took advantage of the price dip and the demand was up 28 per cent YoY.

Stock market volatility and currency weakness boosted demand in many emerging markets. Jewellery demand was up 6 per cent as lower gold prices during July and August encouraged bargain hunting among price-sensitive consumers. Jewellery demand was up 10 per cent in India and China.

However, ETF outflows reached 103 tonnes in the third quarter of 2018 with North America accounting for 73 per cent of the outflows. Strong dollar and better economic indices led to ETF outflows.