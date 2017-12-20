RBI announces additional actions under PCA for UBI
By  
PTI
  , Wednesday, 20 December 2017
More From Plan and Policy
Trai mulls ways for cos closing ops to return unused balance

Telecom regulator Trai will "quickly" evolve a mechanism for telcos that are closing down services or operations to return the unused balance of pre- paid customers.

Govt, Opp talk to resolve impasse over PM’s remarks against Manmohan

The government and the opposition on Tuesday held meetings to resolve the impasse in Parliament over PM Modi’s “conspiracy with Pak” remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat

BJP-Cong war of words over Gujarat continues

The Gujarat poll outcome sparked a political war of words on Tuesday with Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling it a “massive jolt” to the BJP, drawing ridicule from the ruling party that he was

Withdraw service matters as reward for GST rollout: IRS

After sweating it out for the mammoth and complex GST rollout, central revenue officers have now sought a reward from the government.