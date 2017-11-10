Rate on 200 items likely to be cut to 18%

A big relief ongoods and services tax (GST) front is on the way for consumers and businesses. The GST Council is all set to slash the rate on 200 daily use items from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, making them cheaper. In its two-day meet being held at Guwahati, the Council is also likely to ease compliance burden on small businesses.

Household items such as sanitary ware, suitcase, wallpaper, plywood and stationery articles would see the tax incidence coming down.

“With a view to giving further relief to small taxpayers (businessmen) and consumers at large, it is expected that tax rates will be brought down from current 28 per cent to 18 per cent on over 200 items of daily use,” Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in Patna before flying to Guwahati for the GST Council meeting.

For trade and businesses, the GST Council is expected to consider quarterly filing of returns for those with annual turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore and make composition scheme more attractive by lowering the tax rate.

At its previous meeting, the GST council had allowed businesses to file qua­r­terly returns with annual tu­r­nover of up to Rs 1.5 cr­ore besides providing a slew of sops to exporters. It had reduced GST for about 30 items, including man-made yarn, stationary and snacks.

But the 2-day meeting is expected to effect most comprehensive overhaul of rates, easing returns filing and providing more relief to small and medium enterprises sector. The decisions would be made public on Friday.

Official sources said concerns raised by textile manufacturers would also be considered keeping the Gujarat polls in mind. As industry bodies have sought to scrap the reverse charge mechanism and postponement of E-way bill provisions, the issues are expected to be taken up by the council.

“In the last meeting, the Council had deferred implementation of reverse charge mechanism till March 31. We want the government to withdraw it completely. Further, the provision of e-way bill should also be put on hold till the new indirect tax law settles,” said Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders.

With Congress training its gun on the Modi government for faulty implementation of GST causing business disruptions, the GST council is set to provide more relief to traders and small businesses. It will deliberate suggestions made by Assam finance minister Himanta Bi­s­wa Sarma-headed GoM to cut tax rates for the composition scheme businesses to 1 per cent and lower rates for non-AC restaurants.

GoM had suggested sla­s­hing tax rate to 1 per cent for manufacturers and restaurants opting for the scheme from 2 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. It was also in favour of doing away with the tax rate distinction between AC and non-AC res­t­aurants, those which are not covered under the composition scheme and tax them at a flat 12 per cent. Currently, non-AC restaurants are tax­ed at 18 per cent.

Besides, it is also expected to allow composition dea­lers to do inter-state trade making the scheme more attractive. The Council would also study the revenue collection in the month of September.