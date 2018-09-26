Rape: Minor’s consent is no consent under law, says court
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 26 September 2018
City: 
Thane

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has observed that a minor's consent is "no consent in the eyes of law" while awarding seven years' rigorous imprisonment to a 31-year-old man for raping a teenaged girl in 2015.

District Judge PP Jadhav, in his order issued on September 12, also sentenced the accused, Devendra Gupta, to one-year rigorous imprisonment for house trespass. Both the sentences will run concurrently, the court said.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 2, 2015, when the victim, then aged 16 years and studying in Class 11, was alone at her home. The accused, a resident of her locality, sneaked into the house, gagged the girl and raped her and then escaped. He was subsequently arrested but it came to light that even prior to the incident, the accused had sexual intercourse with the minor girl, who was unaware of the consequences. "Under such circumstances, considering the age of the victim, her consent is no consent in the eyes of law," the judge observed.

