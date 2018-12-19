Ram temple should be built by mutual consent: Gadkari

The Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya through mutual consent, and is not a “communal or religious” issue, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday. The senior BJP leader also said the issue is linked to India's rich culture, heritage and history.

“Ayodhya issue is not a communal issue and is not religious as well. Lord Rama is symbol of our history, culture and heritage. It has been proven that temple was there. If Ram temple cannot be built at his birth place in Hindustan, then where should it be? Crores of people's sentiments and desire is that Ram temple should be built there,” Gadkari said at a conclave by a news channel.

The minister said this sentiment was there earlier also in BJP’s agenda and remains at present as well. “There are three ways for it -- matter is in court, it can be through mutual consent or by any decision in Parliament through 2/3rd majority. But I believe it should happen through mutual consent. Our fabric is ‘sarvadharma sambhav.’ It should be based on this,” Gadkari said.

He also said even large number of people from the Muslim community are in favour of settling the issue. “The matter is in (the) Supreme Court ... They have the right to decide. I personally feel that the matter reached court as it was not solved at political level. If court tries to find out a way then it can find out a way...Mutual consent is the way out and it can be solved,” the minister said.

On assembly election results of the three states in the Hindi heartland,

Gadkari said winning or losing is part of democracy. “Anything can happen in cricket and politics,” he said, adding that while vote percentage margin was negligible in one state election, anti-incumbency factors were there in others, but BJP will look into all aspects and reform it.