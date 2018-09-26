Rahul says more facts soon as BJP intensifies counter-attack

The BJP on Tuesday gave details of alleged bribe, including a flat in London, given to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra by a defence dealer as it intensified its counter-attack on the opposition party over the Rafale deal.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked Gandhi to respond to allegations involving Vadra, and claimed that people will answer his charges against Prime Minister Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Vadra will certainly go to jail for allegedly helping a defence dealer in bagging contracts during the UPA’s rule,” Patra said, adding that the Modi government will act as per law and not with a “mindset of revenge”.

At a press conference, the BJP leader gave the address of a London flat, details of the defence dealer’s bank account through which money was allegedly paid to Vadra and his first class flight tickets bought by the dealer’s travel firm. Patra alleged that the flat belonged to Vadra and claimed that all transactions had happened when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Vadra has denied these allegations and has accused the Modi government of political vendetta.

Patra reiterated the BJP’s charge that the UPA government had scrapped its deal with Dassault Aviation, which manufactured Rafale aircraft, because the French firm declined to choose the dealer’s firm backed by Vadra as its offset partner. After Modi came to power in 2014, his government cracked down on the defence firm run by the dealer and it was blacklisted, Patra said, adding that the CBI has been investigating him, and he is out of country. The UPA government had scrapped a contract given to the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and helped the dealer by awarding it to a foreign firm, Pilatus, he said.

Asked what action the government had taken against Vadra, the BJP spokesperson said he was an “emperor” during the UPA whose fingers were in every deal. Now he will go to jail, he claimed.

Meanwhile Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised more facts on the deal. “This is the beginning,” he said in Amethi. Reminding his audience that a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited unit was located in Amethi district, he repeated the charge that an offset deal wrongly went to Anil Ambani’s Reliance group instead of the public sector HAL. “The youth should understand that employment opportunities have been snatched from HAL and from you all,” he said.

In Delhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “We do not want to hear what the Defence minister, Law minister, Finance minister and Agriculture minister have to say on the deal. We only want to hear what the Prime Minister has to say. He should come out with the facts of the deal. When we look at these undisputed facts on Rafale scam, we will know why Lokpal was never constituted. Had Lokpal been there, the truth would have come out. If not achche din, at least bring sachche din now by speaking the truth on the matter.”