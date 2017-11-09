Put scrapping of road projects in abeyance, Gadkari tells NHAI

Days after the National Hi­g­hways Authority of India (NHAI) named 20 developers, including L&T and Hi­ndustan Construction Co­mpany, and sought to debar them from bidding for upc­oming projects, Union tra­nsport and shipping mi­nister Nitin Gadkari (in pic) has asked the regulator to put its decision in abeyance.

The minister has also asked NHAI to debar any defaulting developer only after completion of any pe­nding legal proceedings or arbitration. “I have directed NHAI to review the­se cases and undertake detailed examination of each case on its own merits, examine the same from legal sustainability, if required,” Gadkari told news agency PTI.

NHAI has also been ask­ed to keep any further action on its show-cause notices in abeyance till they complete the review proc­ess, he said

NHAI, in a surprise mo­ve, last week made public the na­mes of 20 developers whose projects have been terminated since 2014 and put it on the website. This created turmoil in the sector with the industry body National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) complaining to the prime minister’s office. Following this, NHAI pulled out the circular from its website.

In the official note, NHAI had asked developers to give submissions in support of their cases by November 6. It had indicated that a decision would be taken on this the following day after going through their written submissions.

Financial Chronicle had, however, reported on November 6 that a decision would not be taken in a day and may take few more da­ys. Also, declaring na­mes of defaulting developers was aimed at sending strong me­ssage to the industry for showing timely and better results in project execution.

Apart from L&T and HCC, the firms facing pun­itive action include Essel Infra Projects, Supreme Infra, Transstroy India, MBL Infra, JKM Infra and Madhucon Toll Highways.

“Probably, the move was aimed at sending a strong message to developers failing to complete projects in time and meeting the pre-fixed milestones attached with them. I don’t think go­vernment will go ahead and blacklist all the companies. They would go case by case and consider debarring only those firms which are repeat defaulters,” an industry executive had said.

While terminating project contracts, NHAI had said these companies failed to fulfil the bid criteria and were unable to execute the projects awarded to them between 2015 and 2017. In the event of debarment, these firms would not be able to bid for PPP (public-private partnership) projects awarded by NHAI and road ministry for the next 2-3 years.

Some of the companies, however, contested it and blamed issues like land acquisition on part of government agency for the delay.