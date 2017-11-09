Put scrapping of road projects in abeyance, Gadkari tells NHAI

Days after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) named 20 developers, including L&T and Hindustan Construction Company, and sought to debar them from bidding for upcoming projects, Union transport and shipping minister Nitin Gadkari (in pic) has asked the regulator to put its decision in abeyance.
The minister has also asked NHAI to debar any defaulting developer only after completion of any pending legal proceedings or arbitration. “I have directed NHAI to review these cases and undertake detailed examination of each case on its own merits, examine the same from legal sustainability, if required,” Gadkari told news agency PTI.
NHAI has also been asked to keep any further action on its show-cause notices in abeyance till they complete the review process, he said
NHAI, in a surprise move, last week made public the names of 20 developers whose projects have been terminated since 2014 and put it on the website. This created turmoil in the sector with the industry body National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) complaining to the prime minister’s office. Following this, NHAI pulled out the circular from its website.
In the official note, NHAI had asked developers to give submissions in support of their cases by November 6. It had indicated that a decision would be taken on this the following day after going through their written submissions.
Financial Chronicle had, however, reported on November 6 that a decision would not be taken in a day and may take few more days. Also, declaring names of defaulting developers was aimed at sending strong message to the industry for showing timely and better results in project execution.
Apart from L&T and HCC, the firms facing punitive action include Essel Infra Projects, Supreme Infra, Transstroy India, MBL Infra, JKM Infra and Madhucon Toll Highways.
“Probably, the move was aimed at sending a strong message to developers failing to complete projects in time and meeting the pre-fixed milestones attached with them. I don’t think government will go ahead and blacklist all the companies. They would go case by case and consider debarring only those firms which are repeat defaulters,” an industry executive had said.
While terminating project contracts, NHAI had said these companies failed to fulfil the bid criteria and were unable to execute the projects awarded to them between 2015 and 2017. In the event of debarment, these firms would not be able to bid for PPP (public-private partnership) projects awarded by NHAI and road ministry for the next 2-3 years.
Some of the companies, however, contested it and blamed issues like land acquisition on part of government agency for the delay.