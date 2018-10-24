PUC certificate to attract GST @18%

The GST puzzle never ceases to surprise you. Now, vehicle owners need to pay GST at the rate of 18 per cent for obtaining the mandatory pollution under control (PUC) certificate from authorised centres. Vehicle owners will feel the pinch harder after the steep hike in fuel prices and insurance cost. While some centres already collect GST at 18 per cent, most do not.

The Goa bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) passed a ruling on an application filed by Venkatesh Automobiles on whether the service provided for issuing PUC certificate on behalf of the state government is exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The activity of issuance of PUC certificate for vehicles issued by the applicant is not covered under SAC (Services Accounting Code) 9991 and is covered under residual entry and hence, should be taxed @ 18 per cent GST,” the AAR said in its ruling. Every vehicle plying on roads need a PUC certificate, which indicates the emissions are in alignment with prescribed pollution norms and are not harmful to the environment.

The AAR said the government has authorised the applicant to issue PUC certificate on payments. “It is the service provided by the applicant to the customers on payment of service charges. Since the services of testing of pollution are provided on payment of service charge, GST is payable at applicable rate,” the AAR said.