Provision coverage ratio of PSBs on rise, crosses 66%

Public sector banks’ provision coverage ratio – which measures the provisioning for bad loans – has gone up from less than 50 per cent in 2015 to 66.85 per cent as of September 2018, reflecting improvement in their financial health, a senior official said.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) gives an indication of the provision made against bad loans from the profit generated. Higher the PCR, lower is the unexposed part of the bad debts.

“The PCR of public sector banks has risen steeply from 46.04 per cent as of March 2015 to 66.85 per cent as of September 2018, giving banks cushion to absorb losses,” financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar said.

At the same time, various initiatives taken by the government have yielded results, with the bad loans of public sector banks (PSBs) declining by over Rs 23,000 crore from a peak of Rs 9.62 lakh crore in March 2018, he added.

“Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of PSBs have started declining after peaking in March 2018, registering a decline of Rs 23,860 crore in the first half of the current financial year,” he said.

Pointing out that the consistent rise in PCR also indicates the adoption of discipline for making adequate provisions for NPAs, he said the government backed it up with adequate capital support.

This has been achieved while being compliant with capital requirement norms, he added.

Earlier this month, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said the government will invest an additional Rs 41,000 crore into state-owned lenders over and above what was announced earlier to strengthen their capital base. This would enhance the total recapitalisation in the current financial year from Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

On December 20, the government sought Parliament’s approval for infusion of the additional Rs 41,000 crore into the lenders.

Jaitley had said that this would enhance the lending capacity of PSBs and help them exit the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework that imposes curbs on certain business operations of the banks.

Meanwhile, according to RBI data, banks have seen a significant improvement in recovery of stressed assets helped by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and amendments in the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interests (SARFAESI) Act, during FY18.

In the financial year ended March 2018, banks recovered Rs 40,400 crore worth of bad loans as against Rs 38,500 crore recovered in FY17.

The various channels through which lenders recovered their bad loans include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), SARFAESI Act, debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) and Lok Adalats.

While banks recovered Rs 4,900 crore of bad loans through the IBC, the amount recovered through SARFAESI was Rs 26,500 crore in FY18, the RBI said in its annual report on the trends and progress of banking in 2017-18, released to over the weekend.

“Apart from vigorous efforts by banks for speedier recovery, amending the SARFAESI Act to bring in a provision of three months’ imprisonment in case the borrower does not provide asset details and for the lender to get possession of the mortgaged property within 30 days, may have contributed to better recovery,” the report highlighted.

During the year, recovery through Lok Adalats and DRTs declined alongside the number of cases referred, partly indicative of the growing clout of the IBC mechanism for resolution of stressed assets, the monetary authority noted.

The average recovery through IBC is greater than other mechanisms (SARFAESI, DRTs and Lok Adalats) and is also improving gradually, pointing to the need and efficiency of such a channel, the report said.

“Strengthening the infrastructure of the insolvency resolution process, including the proposed increase in the number of benches of the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs), should help reduce the overall time currently being taken for resolution under the IBC,” the RBI said.

Besides recovery through various resolution mechanisms, banks are also cleaning up theirs balance sheets through sale of doubtful/loss assets to assets reconstruction companies (ARCs) and other banks/NBFCs/financial institutions by taking haircuts, the report said.

During 2017-18, the acquisition cost of ARCs as a proportion to the book value of assets, has gone up, indicating better realisations by banks on sale of stressed assets.

While private sector banks have been most aggressive on asset sales, state-run lenders lagged, mainly owing to large haircuts and various management issues, the report said.