Probe finds no proof that CBI chief took bribes

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has found no evidence of corruption by exiled CBI director Alok Verma, as alleged by his deputy Rakesh Asthana, a leading news channel reported on Thursday, a day before the Supreme Court takes up the vigilance inquiry report. Sources say the top vigilance body has found no evidence of any money transaction, which means Verma may have been cleared of the main allegation of bribe-taking. The CVC has, however, found proof of “administrative lapses” on his part, sources told the channel.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday Verma's plea challenging the government's order divesting him of his duties and sending him on leave in view of corruption charges against him. A three-judge bench, headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, is also likely to consider the CVC probe report into the allegations against Verma, placed before it in a sealed cover. The CVC had on November 12 filed in the apex court its preliminary enquiry report. The probe was supervised by former SC judge AK Patnaik and was completed on November 10. The SC had on October 26 appointed justice Patnaik to supervise the probe and set a two-week deadline to complete it. The CVC was directed by the court to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made in the August 24 note/letter of the Cabinet Secretary with regard to Verma.

The bench is also likely to consider the report of acting CBI director M Nageswara Rao, filed in a sealed cover in the court with regard to the decisions taken by him from October 23-26. The court had taken both the reports (CVC and Rao) on record on November 12.

Besides the plea filed by Verma, the court is also seized of the PIL filed by NGO Common Cause, which has sought a probe by special investigation team against CBI officers.

The allegations have been levelled against Verma by his deputy Rakesh Asthana, against whom an FIR has been lodged by the CBI on graft charges. Asthana was also sent on leave by the Centre. The court has issued notices to the Centre, CBI, CVC, special CBI director Asthana, Verma and Rao asking them to respond to it by November 12. The apex court had issued notices to the Centre and the CVC seeking their replies on Verma's petition challenging the government's decision to divest him of his powers as CBI chief and sending him on leave.