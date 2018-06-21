Pressure groups stalled balanced development efforts in J&K: Amit Shah
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 21 June 2018
City: 
Jammu

In his first comments following the break-up of the PDP-BJP alliance on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah has blamed “pressure groups” in J&K for stalling his party’s efforts for an equitable growth in all three regions of the state and cited worsening law and order situation in the Valley for walking out of the PDP-led government. He claimed that the decision to withdraw support was not taken keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “If that was the case, then it would have been done six months later,” Shah told Zee News in an interview.

He said that there was little development on the efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to Kashmiri Pandits and those who had arrived in the state from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, among other issues, despite funds being sent to the state government. “I don’t think that Mehbooba Mufti’s intentions were not there but various kinds of pressure groups had cropped up who broke the dream of a balanced development.”

Shah is arriving in Jammu on June 23 to address a rally on Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s martyrdom day. He will also review BJP’s preparations for Lok Sabha polls.

