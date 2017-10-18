‘Poor’ Delhi air may lead to parking fee hike

Delhi’s air quality, which has entered the red zone, may trigger an increase in the parking fee for vehicles by up to four times in the next few days. The measure, if required, will be enforced under the Graded Response Action Plan, under which a series of measures will be taken based on the severity of air pollution in winter. Measures under the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories of the plan came into force on Tuesday, under which the Badarpur thermal power plant has been closed and diesel generator sets have been banned in Delhi among other actions.

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal and member Sunita Narain announced the decision following a review meeting here. Narain said parking fee may have to be hiked in Delhi, despite the fact that a parking policy is still being worked out, if air pollution aggravates further and in case it touches alarming proportions “cars will have to be off the roads”.