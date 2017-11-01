PM, FM hail policies for India's rise to 100th spot in ease of doing biz

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday sought validation of the Modi government's economic policies after India leapfrogged 30 places into the prestigious top 100 Club on the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' list 2018.

Coming in the wake of criticism for two big disruptions like GST roll out, demonetisation along with jobless and poor Q1 growth, Jaitley did not lose any time in gloating over the government's economic policies, using the Bank report, which was also quoted as a prop for creating more jobs. "Any economic growth positively impacts the job sector. This report will also boost the job sector", he said, adding irrespective of FDI, India should be the country where one decides to set up business.

"If one has ease, it adds to investment environment. The government is undertaking important works in the area of ‘starting a business’. It may take a few months for the policies to be effective at the ground level. As far as government permissions go, you can set up a company in a day," Jaitley said. However, the higher ranking has come without the world body taking into account two key structural reforms -- GST and demonetisation.

But the finance minister, buoyed by the higher ranking, was confident of entering the 50 Club. "India is capable of entering top-50 in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking. Reforms are a continuous process. There are three to four areas where we haven’t been rated high. We will take this into consideration in next year’s data", Jaitley said at a press conference later in the evening after World Bank released the EODB report.

He was joined by prime minister Narendra Modi, who too hailed as "historic" the jump in India's ranking in 'ease of doing business' and said it was a result of "all-round & multi-sectoral reform push".

Modi said the government is determined to further improve the rankings and scale greater economic growth with the mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'.

Asked about the absence of the impact of GST and demonetisation on its report that saw India joining the 100th rank of easy destination of business coupled with the scenario of jobless growth, the World Bank country director India Junaid Ahmad told Financial Chronicle that these two factors could not have been taken up in the survey as this was a global survey, which has to be consistent across the country.

"We chose a specific set of parametres that we could measure across the world. Demonetisation is a policy measure unique to India. So putting it into the survey would not allow us compare these two factors along with the others. We cannot capture everything in just one survey," he said, highlighting that it is important for countries like India that SMEs have thrived in the regulatory environment they have.

According to Ahmad, World Bank visualizes that GST will have an impact as it gets implemented both in terms of starting a business and payment of taxes.

He also said that India has implemented policy changes for the last three years. We are beginning to see the cumulative impact of these policies this year and the main differentiator is that India has introduced a feedback system from users, like a Whatsapp system in Delhi Municipality of land registration, which has made a difference.

The 10 indicators have also made a huge impact in helping India move up the ladder. The insolvency indicator is good example. While the insolvency court has just started, the fact that such a system is in place is the big thing, he said.

“In the coming year, we are going to capture its implementation on ground. The GST impact would be a function of the implementation. The government effort to implement the GST the way it is going will surely have a positive effect. It’s all about implementation at this stage. It would have been a dream come true if the implementation was perfect, but even an imperfect implementation is also ok as the unified tax system will have a huge impact, he added.

Along with the ranking, India also witnessed the biggest jump in the paying taxes category, moving up 53 places following reforms in the tax systems.

The report says India is the only large country, which has undertaken big structural reforms this year. In paying taxes, starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting credit, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency, India has made substantive changes, the report said. However, the country's rank in ease of registering property fell to 154 from 138 last year.

Having embarked on a strong reform agenda to improve the business environment, the significant jump this year is a result of the Indian government’s consistent efforts over the past few years. It indicates India’s endeavour to further strengthen its position as a preferred place to do business globally,” said Annette Dixon, vice president, South Asia region. The report also recognises India as one of the top 10 improvers in this year’s assessment, having implemented reforms in 8 out of 10 Doing Business indicators. India is the only large country to have achieved such a significant shift. On the “distance to frontier metric,” one of the key indicators in the survey, India’s score went from 56.05 in Doing Business 2017 to 60.76 in Doing Business 2018.

This means last year, India improved its business regulations in absolute terms – indicating that the country is continuing its steady shift towards best practice in business regulation. The report captures reforms implemented in 190 countries in the period from June 2, 2016 to June 1, 2017.