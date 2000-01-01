PM asks Niti to study pulses, oilseeds for self-sufficiency

The prime minister has asked Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand to study pulses and oilseeds sectors and suggest steps to make the country self-sufficient in these two commodities.

As an interim measure, he has also been asked to examine the import policy so as to ensure farmers get minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

After reports of farmers’ protest in several parts of the country due to fall in market prices of many crops below their MSPs, shipping minister Nitin Gadkari had raised the issue with prime minister Narendra Modi last week.

Following directions of the prime minister, a meeting was also held under Gadkari’s chairmanship where food minister Ram Vilas Paswan and agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh were also present. Paswan is believed to have suggested a price band above and below the MSP for each commodity to tweak the import duty accordingly, which has now been sent to Chand for further examination, sources said.

When contacted, Chand said he was in Maharashtra and could comment only after he returned to Delhi.

Sources said Paswan had suggested that a standard operating procedure (SoP) be developed to tweak duty or restrict import and allow export based on the prevailing market prices of commodities and crops.

Since demand for tweaking import duties in pulses and edible oils is raised very frequently and by the time the government takes a decision due to procedural delay, the market prices also change many times, officials said.

Pulses and edible oils are two major commodities, which India imports to meet domestic demand.

Even a marginal drop in wheat production forces India to import for augmenting the supplies.

Chand will suggest how to set the import duty so that farmers are protected along with maintaining consumer prices at the same time, sources said.

Paswan has asked for an immediate ban on import of any commodity or calibrate the duty so that overseas produce does not enter India if market prices fall 20 per cent below the MSP.

He has also suggested that the states and Centre should jointly buy those commodities to prop up their prices to MSP level. Further, any kind of export restriction should be removed, he has said.

Similarly, Paswan has proposed that if the market price of any commodity rises to 50 per cent above the MSP level, export should be stopped and immediate import be allowed along with other measures such as imposition of stock limits.

Sources said, since the suggestions involve participation of states like enforcing stock limit and procurement of crops, the prime minister office wanted Chand to study the whole issue and recommend measures accordingly.

Officials also said that on occasions the government does not increase import duty on pulses and edible oils fearing price rise in domestic market, but the recent hike in import duty on yellow peas shows that prices stabilise as many countries produce edible oils and pulses with the sole objective of selling to India.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a 50 per cent import tax on yellow peas while none existed earlier. Traders said the local prices had increased by Rs 6 a kg and has since declined by Rs 4 a kg, indicating that the exporting countries have reduced their prices factoring the import duty.

