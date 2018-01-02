PM’s remark deals a blow to floriculture industry

The Indian floriculture industry has taken a moral beating in the domestic and international markets after prime minister Narendra Modi said no to flowers, the South India Floriculture Association (SIFA) has said.

It may be recalled that, during one of his Mann Ki Baat radio programmes last year, Modi had said people should gift useful stuff like books or khadi handkerchiefs and not flower bouquets, as flowers don’t last long.

Following that episode, the ministry of home affairs sent out a ‘strict’ circular to all state governments and Union territories directing them not to gift flower bouquets to the prime minister.

Floriculture earns foreign exchange on a daily basis and supports the rural economy as more than 80 per cent of the people involved in this trade belong to villages.

The Union government’s decision not to accept flowers as gift came as a shocker and has adversely impacted the business across the country and overseas, said SIFA president Ram Karuturi.

“The floriculture industry directly and indirectly offers livelihood to a large population of people in the country. Most of them are rural women and farmers who hold small portions of land. The industry helps these farmers maximise their income through earning foreign exchange, for the country. The government cannot diminish the importance of this sector as many lives are depending on it,’’ said Karuturi. Bangalore-based Karuturi Global is the world’s largest producer of cut roses.

As per SIFA, the ‘flower circular’ has had a cascading effect on the industry. For instance, domestic flo­w­er use has come down drastically as many individuals, private organisations and the government agencies have cut their flower budget or sizably reduced flower consumption.

“Many big fat weddings that happened in the country recently used no or little flowers compared to the usual trend. What’s more, the recent high profile wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was conspicuous by the absence of natural flower decorations,” he noted.

Traditionally, temples, mutts, churches and religious institutions are consumers of cut flowers. But a few days ago, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a circular asking 15,000 temples in the state not to celebrate New Year’s Eve and January 1, as these are not part of Hindu culture and ethos, and not to spend on floral decorations on these days.

“The anti-flower message is spreading fast. To make matters worse, there is huge competition from China and Thailand with plastic flowers or cheap flower imports. If we do not vigilantly safeguard our floriculture industry, a large number of people will lose their livelihood and India will lose its standing in the global floriculture market,’’ Karuturi cautioned.

India produces some 1.5 million cut roses a day. Also produced are millions of carnation, gerbera, mari­gold, asters, chrysanthemum, anthurium, bird or paradise, tuberose, lilies, gypsophila, varieties of jasmines, gladiolus and orchids, among others.

The global floriculture mart is pegged over $100 billion. India holds a dominant share in the global cut rose market. Other competitors include Japan, Singapore, West Asia, Russia, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Taiwan, Holland, Germany, Spain and China.