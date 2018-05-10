Plans for 12 ‘champion’ services sector on cards

The commerce ministry is working with different ministries to formulate separate plans for 12 services sector, including information technology (IT), tourism and logistics, with a view to boost growth in these segments, a top government official said on Wednesday.

In February, the government approved an action plan for 12 ‘champion’ servi­ces sectors, including IT, to­u­rism and hospitality, for realising their potential thr­ough establishment of a Rs 5,000 crore dedicated fund.

Commerce secretary Rita Teaotia said the government is looking at each of these champion sectors specifically and working with the line ministries on that.

In the plan, the government is looking at areas like “do we have the right regulatory framework for the growth of that sector? Do we have right service standards at place; what are the infrastructure gaps and how to address that or any other bottlenecks,” she told reporters here.

There is plan that is being developed for each of these 12 champion sectors, she said, adding the mechanics to use RS 5,000 cro­re fund is also in the final stage. She also said a committee is established under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary to review these plans.

The 12 sectors include IT & ITeS, tourism and hospitality, medical value travel, transport and logistics, accounting and finance, audio visual, legal, communicati­on, construction and related engineering, environmental, financial and education.

Talking about the importance of trade, Teaotia said the sector will push ove­r­all ec­onomic growth and job creation. To promote expo­rts, she said the commerce ministry is working on several areas, including efficient logistics management, inv­olving states, increasing int­ernational engagement, wa­ys to increase value addition and pushing the micro, sm­all & medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

She said that two centres – the centre for regional trade and the centre for international investment law – was set up as an independent think-tank, which would support the ministry in terms of providing inputs and generating studies on regional trade.

India’s exports dipped after a gap of four months in March. Exports contracted by 0.66 per cent to $29.11 billion due to negative gro­wth in several key sectors.

Teaotia said the government will soon come out wi­th a national policy for standardisation of products and services, a move, which wo­uld help provide a level playing field to domestic industry and adopt best practices.

“We are coming out with national standards policy shortly,” Teaotia said. The department of commerce has already floated a draft - Indian National Strategy for Standardisation – seeking comments from all concerned stakeholders.

The rapid growth of the economy, its size and eme­rging relevance in global trade, make it essential to set up a robust quality infrastructure in India with a harm­o­nised, dynamic and mature standards ecosystem for goods.