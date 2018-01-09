Padmavat will not be released in Rajasthan, says Raje
FC Bureau
  Tuesday, 9 January 2018
Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Monday that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film `Padmavati’, retitled `Padmavat’, will not release in the state on January 25.

Honouring the sentiments of the people of the state, the film will not be released in Rajasthan, she said in a statement here.

Following the announcement, state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, the Rajasthan BJP chief and several Rajput organisations spoke out against the movie.

"The sacrifice of Rani Padmini is a matter of pride for the state and she is not just a chapter of history for us," Raje said.

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked its makers to change the title and suggested other modifications.

Though Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali have not released an official statement yet, sources in the production house said the film would be released on January 25, a day before Republic Day.

The period romance that features Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, was earlier scheduled to be released onDecember 1.

"Rani Padmini is our self-respect and we will not let it hurt in any case. Directions in this regard have been given to the Rajasthan home minister," she said.

The chief minister has already written to the Centre on the issues related to the film and it will not be released in Rajasthan, Kataria told reporters.

BJP state president Ashok Parnami said that if the film has some controversial scenes, then it will not be tolerated and protests will continue. There will be agitations if the history of Rajasthan is distorted in the movie, he said. 

Outfits representing the Rajput community held a combined press conference at the Rajput Sabha Bhawan here.

President of the Shree Rajput Sabha, Giriraj Singh Lotwara, said that it was unfortunate that the censor board wanted to favour the producers instead of considering recommendations of the panel that reviewed the movie.

