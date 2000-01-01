Packaging sector to quadruple by 2020

In line with the gro­wth in e-commerce, the transit packaging industry is set to quadruple by 2020. Organised players stand to gain, as the smaller players may not be able to meet the quality and volume requirements from the e-commerce sector.

The transit packaging market in India is set to grow from $170 million to $660 million in the next three years, finds Avendus Capital.

Demand for transit pa­ckaging in India is set to witness unprecedented gr­o­wth as a result of the rapid strides in e-retailing. Practically non-existent a de­cade ago, the pace of gro­wth in e-retailing has pic­ked up in the country and has given rise to this fledgling segment in the packaging market. However, global developments in the sector are yet to unfold in a large way in India.

Despite the strong growth exhibited over the last few years, the industry is still at a nascent stage and is poised to become a fast growing and meaningfully large segment over the next few years, finds the study.

There are only a handful of organised players catering to the e-commerce segment – the industry is highly fragmented with the presence of a number of small scale and unorganised players.

At its current state, the unorganised sector is not well geared to cater to the expected growth from online channels – this will necessitate a transformation in the very nature of the industry going forward.

The multi-fold increase in the number of shipments will inevitably give rise to an ecosystem of organised players of scale that have the ability to cater to large volume requirements of requisite quality, according to the study.

Parksons Packaging, Pragati Pack, Manjushree Tech­nopack, Mold-Tek Packagi­ng, Uflex and Horizon Packs are some of the leading firms operating in the space.

From a 70 per cent a decade back, the share of the unorganised sector has come down to 45-50 per cent. This provides a significant opportunity for leading players to further consolidate the market.

With heightened awareness, the need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is steadily on the rise. With several billion parcels delivered every year, the mountain of packaging waste that gets generated necessitates the use of recyclable packaging material along with mechanisms for collecting the packaging waste.

It is estimated that India has more than 22,000 packaging manufacturers leading to significant competition at the regional level. Most of the product packaging in India has little-to-no product differentiation and there is intense competition among smaller players based on cost competitiveness and pricing of the products.

The unorganised sector operates on very thin margins and therefore has a price advantage; however, they do not have the requisite scale or the ability to invest in technology.

Going forward, migration to an automatic setup, which requires higher capital investment, is on the anvil and will also become a necessity to increase productivity, finds the study.

Recognising the need for upgrading technology, a number of packaging companies have set up automatic packaging lines which are already catering to a large chunk of the market, finds the study.

A number of regulations govern the packaging industry – especially the food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging sectors. Some major regulations include Prevention of Food Adulteration Act 1956, Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2011 and Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations 2011. Despite the early migration issues, the recently implemented goods and services tax is expected to have a favourable impact on the organised packaging industry.

Additionally, regulatory focus on sustainability will increasingly necessitate the use of recyclable material, finds the study.