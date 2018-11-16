OYO hires ex-IndiGo boss Aditya Ghosh as CEO of India and South Asia

A month after raising $800 million in a round led by existing investor SoftBank, hospitality firm OYO on November 15 announced the appointment of Aditya Ghosh as CEO of its India and South Asia operations.

He will join the company on December 1.

Before joining OYO, Ghosh was the President and wholetime director of IndiGo, where he was instrumental in turning it into the largest and most profitable airline in India.

He was also a member of the apex Executive Committee of InterGlobe Enterprises at the Group Level and sat on the board of the hotels and technology businesses as well as the flight simulator training facilities.

Ghosh has an experience of over 21 years and will focus on driving growth while delivering quality customer experience and sustained yields for asset owners.

He will be reporting to the founder and group chief executive officer of OYO Ritesh Agarwal.

OYO is currently present in over 500 cities in seven countries including Indonesia, UK, China and India.

"As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at OYO. With Aditya taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help Oyo set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high performing workforce," Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO, said in a statement.