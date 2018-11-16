OYO hires ex-IndiGo boss Aditya Ghosh as CEO of India and South Asia
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 16 November 2018
City: 
New Delhi

A month after raising $800 million in a round led by existing investor SoftBank, hospitality firm OYO on November 15 announced the appointment of Aditya Ghosh as CEO of its India and South Asia operations.

He will join the company on December 1.

Before joining OYO, Ghosh was the President and wholetime director of IndiGo, where he was instrumental in turning it into the largest and most profitable airline in India.

He was also a member of the apex Executive Committee of InterGlobe Enterprises at the Group Level and sat on the board of the hotels and technology businesses as well as the flight simulator training facilities.

Ghosh has an experience of over 21 years and will focus on driving  growth while delivering quality customer experience and sustained yields for asset owners.

He will be reporting to the founder and group chief executive officer of OYO Ritesh Agarwal.

OYO is currently present in over 500 cities in seven countries including  Indonesia, UK, China and India.

"As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at OYO. With Aditya taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help Oyo set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high performing workforce," Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO, said in a statement.

More From Plan and Policy
Motormouth Ahuja not in BJP’s Raj candidate list

Having lost a sitting MP and MLA to the Opposition Congress over ticket distribution woes, the BJP is treading cautiously in announcing more candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

RBI, FinMin signal rapprochement ahead of November 19 board meet

As the Monday meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board approaches, both the central bank and the government seem to have found some common ground on several contentious issues, including in

SC to hear Rajputana’s plea against NCLAT’s Binani Cement order

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on November 19 the plea of a Dalmia Bharat Group firm challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order allowing rival UltraTech Cem

Probe finds no proof that CBI chief took bribes

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has found no evidence of corruption by exiled CBI director Alok Verma, as alleged by his deputy Rakesh Asthana, a leading news channel reported on Thursday, a