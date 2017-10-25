Opp to mark 1st anniversary of Demonetisation as ‘Black Day’

Eighteen opposition parties on Tuesday announced that they would observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Black Day’ and would hold protests across the country to highlight its ill- effects on the economy.

Announcing the decision at a joint press conference of the opposition coordination committee, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “This particular announcement made on November 8 is the scam of the century, which is why we are observing this as Black Day.” He described the note-ban decision as the NDA government’s “most ill-conceived and hasty decision.” “One can say this is a scam of the century. Eighteen political parties have decided to hold protests in every state in their capacity against the government's decision which caused hardship to the people. Never ever in the world people have died because of a government policy,” Azad said.

TMC leader Derek OBrien, said, “History of modern India will remember the scam which took place on November 8. We had raised a number of questions and our doubts regarding the policy, but the government could not answer or erase our doubts.”

O’Brien said that all the 18 parties would interpret the day in different ways “in the true federal structure and will take it forward. Since opposition leaders from all parties including regional ones cannot be in Delhi. That is the reason the coordination committee has decided to have protests in every state.”