One year on, wounds inflicted on small scale units yet to heal

For the past one year, small scale industries have been facing a severe slump in demand. Traders and small businessmen squarely blame it on demonetisation announced by prime minister Narandra Modi on November 8 last year. They are further bewildered by the manufacturing data government releases every month. Industry body FISME has put the figure of steep fall in demand at 30 per cent.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) just wonder if government manufacturing data were true or the demand has shifted to big manufacturers. Three-crore strong SMEs have lived in this dilemma for almost one year. A large number of them feel wounds are yet to heal and nothing has been done to relieve the pain.

While there are segments which are organised — and better off — cash-intensive informal sector has been hit the hardest. Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro & Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME), said the formal market is yet to come fully to pre-demonetisation level. The impact is more on the rural areas where the units operate than in the urban centres, he added.

“It is very difficult to quantify the losses, both in financial and employment terms. Because if someone was running his unit for 18 hours a day, and now has reduced to 10 hours every day without laying off any labour, it is a loss in productivity. There may be a reduction in earnings of employees which is not job losses per se,” he said.

There are segments, which are comparatively organised and are in the formal segment. They are the first to shake off demonetisation impact. The moment the curbs on cash were removed, they were back on track and started producing. The lower segment in the MSME sector is the one, specifically those using raw material sourced from rural areas, reeling under the impact. For example, food processing units, plywood, leather units, handicraft units, handloom textiles were all severely hit since all these units were highly cash intensive.

Cash did not flow to the market for several months even after demonetisation. The money that went to banks was not fully redeployed. In any case, the money, which was driving the informal market, never came from banks.

Most of the MSME units are back in operation now, but the market sentiment is subdued. Production has definitely gone down. The cut in output may vary from sector to sector, but it could be in the range of 10-40 per cent.

“Our credit is improving, debtors rising, working capital increasing, all after demonetisation. The MSME sector was financed more by informal entities, now that has substantially gone down. On the other hand, neither banks are ready to lend nor our small units are eager to go after them,” Neeraj Kedia, managing director, Chakradhar Chemicals, said.

“A major impact is that debtors have increased. Suppose some one was earlier recovering money in 30 days, the cycle has increased to 45 days, putting pressure on working capital requirements,” he added.

Since GST has been implemented immediately after demonetisation, the revival has stopped. People are extremely cautious in spending after demonetisation.

The MSME sector hopes to recover the lost ground if the market sentiment improves, as the prime minister has assured some steps on GST in the next meeting slated this week.

Promising more measures to ease problems faced by small businesses due to the goods and services tax (GST), the prime minister has said a committee of state ministers has accepted most of the suggestions made by them and an announcement is likely in the next GST Council meet on November 9-10 in Guwahati.

The government has announced several measures to ease problems faced by the small scale sector and other businesses due to GST

Modi said a group of state ministers was constituted to look into the issues raised by businesses and small traders, and they have “positively accepted” most of the suggestions.